Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing JSON-LD, Google Search app & Gboard update
Barry Schwartz on March 6, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Conductor will help WeWork offer ‘holistic’ proposition to enterprise customers
Mar 6, 2018 by Greg Sterling
It will now be able to manage customers’ physical and digital presence.
- Optimize your search, Facebook and display targeting with call analytics
Mar 6, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Digital advertising is ruthlessly competitive. Your AdWords, Facebook and display ROI depends on your ability to show the right ad to the right audience for the right cost. But, while targeting audiences based on who they are is critical, marketers are leaving qualified leads and revenue on the table.
- Disney theme parks now on Google Street View
Mar 6, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Users can now virtually tour almost every inch of Disney’s many theme parks.
- 30 questions to ask that so-called PPC ‘expert’ before hiring him/her
Mar 6, 2018 by John E Lincoln
Just say no to the expert if he/she can’t answer the following 30 PPC, content and remarketing questions, says contributor John Lincoln.
- Google’s Gboard for Android keyboard now supports 300+ languages
Mar 6, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google says Gboard for Android now covers 74% of the world’s population.
- Inside the judging chamber: 21 tips for crafting impressive awards submissions
Mar 6, 2018 by Search Engine Land
What the Search Engine Land Awards judges look for when reviewing and scoring entries in the annual competition to reward the most innovative and impressive search marketing campaigns.
- Gabriel García Márquez Google doodle honors novelist behind the classic ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’
Mar 6, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Today would have been Márquez’s 91st birthday.
- Google is extending Search capabilities to iMessage and other browser apps on iOS
Mar 5, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
New extensions bring the search engine into more apps on iOS.
- Bing has confirmed support for JSON-LD formatted Schema.org markup
Mar 5, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
Though not yet available in the toolset, buildout of verification support within Bing Webmaster Tools is in progress.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Bundle your agency services to boost revenue
- LiveRamp’s IdentityLink expands to a new frontier: Television
- Facebook unveils Trip Consideration for travel advertisers
- Report: Just under 400 brands ran video ads on Snapchat Discover channels in past 3 months
- How well do you know your customer?
- Maximizing conversion rates
- What is GS1 SmartSearch Schema markup and why should e-commerce sites use it?
- Get inside your customer’s head: A guide to writing irresistible calls to action
- Facebook gives more than 50 publishers access to ‘Breaking News’ label
Search News From Around The Web:
- 3 Ways Query Stream Ontologies Change Search, SEO By The Sea
- Yahoo To Pay $80M To End Securities Suit Over Data Breach, Law360
- Don’t Google Bend, Oregon’s Zip Code 97702, Search Engine Roundtable
- Find out how journalists across the world use technology today, Google Blog
- Javascript and SEO – Everything You Need to Know about Crawling, Indexing & Ranking, CognitiveSEO
- When PPC Best Practices Fail, Brad Geddes
- Why you can’t ALWAYS trust keyword search volume for traffic estimations, Ahrefs
- Yoast SEO 7.0: Making SEO easier for everyone, Yoast
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.