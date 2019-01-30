Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Each one performs different but complementary functions for enterprises and app developers.

Pages need to be optimized, linkable and have search opportunity to grow.

While Amazon and LinkedIn cracked the top five, our survey finds second-tier platforms are much less likely to see spending increases in the coming year.

Google says early tests have shown similar performance results for text ads on YouTube and Google Search.

Client in-housing, competition for talent top digital agency concerns

Jan 30, 2019 by Ginny Marvin Marketing Land’s first Digital Agency Survey finds the sector is weathering digital transformation well, but the growth of data-driven marketing has made it clear where they need to hire.

Facebook pulls Research app after backlash over use of teen data

Jan 30, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues Report finds Facebook has been paying users, mostly teens, to download a VPN app to access their data.

Meet Netflix, NPR, and The New York Times at MarTech

Jan 30, 2019 by Scott Brinker The New York Times, NPR, Adobe, JP Morgan Chase, Nordstrom, Netflix, and Zillow have all mastered the three pillars of martech success: marketing, technology, and management. And what’s more — they’re eager to share their knowledge, experiences, and lessons learned to help you overcome your own workplace challenges. Attend MarTech®, April 3-5 in San Jose. […]

Cross-domain analytics tracking: Why you may not need it

Jan 30, 2019 by Alan K’necht Implementing a cross-domain tracking solution isn’t the answer to poorly configured websites. Here’s why.

Reddit launches cost-per-click ads

Jan 30, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues Campaign objectives for the new ads include reach, video views, traffic and conversions.

Creative, short-form video: The secret weapon in getting Gen Z on board with your brand

Jan 30, 2019 by Katherine Hays Gen Z is set to become the biggest population cohort in the economy this year and brands have to embrace the channels this generation prefers.

Case study: A tale of two insights and why they are not all created equal

Jan 30, 2019 by Gary Ellis Learn how one business used a virtual focus group to gather data and surfaced an unexpected insight that changed their whole campaign strategy.