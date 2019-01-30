SearchCap: Bing Maps API, Google and YouTube ads and targeted SEO
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Now your Google text ads can show on YouTube search results, too
Jan 30, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
Google says early tests have shown similar performance results for text ads on YouTube and Google Search.
- Agencies say search, social spend will rise, but increases target 5 platforms
Jan 30, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
While Amazon and LinkedIn cracked the top five, our survey finds second-tier platforms are much less likely to see spending increases in the coming year.
- Targeted SEO: Here’s how to grow a page from 200 visits per month to 30,000
Jan 30, 2019 by Andrew Dennis
Pages need to be optimized, linkable and have search opportunity to grow.
- Bing offers a trio of new local search APIs
Jan 30, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Each one performs different but complementary functions for enterprises and app developers.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Client in-housing, competition for talent top digital agency concerns
Jan 30, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
Marketing Land’s first Digital Agency Survey finds the sector is weathering digital transformation well, but the growth of data-driven marketing has made it clear where they need to hire.
- Facebook pulls Research app after backlash over use of teen data
Jan 30, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
Report finds Facebook has been paying users, mostly teens, to download a VPN app to access their data.
- Meet Netflix, NPR, and The New York Times at MarTech
Jan 30, 2019 by Scott Brinker
The New York Times, NPR, Adobe, JP Morgan Chase, Nordstrom, Netflix, and Zillow have all mastered the three pillars of martech success: marketing, technology, and management. And what’s more — they’re eager to share their knowledge, experiences, and lessons learned to help you overcome your own workplace challenges. Attend MarTech®, April 3-5 in San Jose. […]
- Cross-domain analytics tracking: Why you may not need it
Jan 30, 2019 by Alan K’necht
Implementing a cross-domain tracking solution isn’t the answer to poorly configured websites. Here’s why.
- Reddit launches cost-per-click ads
Jan 30, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
Campaign objectives for the new ads include reach, video views, traffic and conversions.
- Creative, short-form video: The secret weapon in getting Gen Z on board with your brand
Jan 30, 2019 by Katherine Hays
Gen Z is set to become the biggest population cohort in the economy this year and brands have to embrace the channels this generation prefers.
- Case study: A tale of two insights and why they are not all created equal
Jan 30, 2019 by Gary Ellis
Learn how one business used a virtual focus group to gather data and surfaced an unexpected insight that changed their whole campaign strategy.
- InsideSales’ new study: AI is ‘becoming a way of life’ for sales
Jan 29, 2019 by Barry Levine
Nearly three-quarters of surveyed sales pros in the U.S. are now using some kind of AI at work, twice the rate of last year’s report.
Search News From Around The Web:
- B2B Local Search Marketing: A Guide to Hidden Opportunity, Moz
- Google Chrome for Android gets ‘search-ready’ omnibox test, 9to5Google
- Google My Business Bulk Users Can Download/Upload Spreadsheets, Search Engine Roundtable
- How I used my phone to spend less time on … my phone, Google Blog
- How to Improve Google Image Search Ranking, Bruce Clay
- Voices of Search Episode 33: The Rise of Amazon SEO, Free Devices, Visual Search, Search Metrics
- Waze expands its Bluetooth beacons to New York City to end GPS signal blackouts, TechCrunch
- Product Page SEO Tips For Business Owners, Authority Labs
