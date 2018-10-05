SearchCap: Bing political ads & Google Search Console issues
- Bing votes ‘no’ on political candidate and ballot measure ads
Oct 5, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The policy will not likely impact Bing’s ad revenue as the search engine reports political ads make up a small portion of its advertising volume.
- Google Search Console is currently down
Oct 4, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Can’t access your Google Search Console properties? Do not worry, you are not alone.
- Facebook is giving more Instagram developers access to AR camera features
Oct 5, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Spark AR, the newly rebranded Facebook Camera Effects Platform, is now accepting applications from developers to be part of the closed beta program.
- Facebook to release first-party cookie option for ads, pull web analytics from Safari
Oct 5, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Facebook follows Google and Microsoft in offering a first-party solution to browsers that block third-party cookies.
- Entrepreneur Alistair Croll wraps MarTech East 2018 by imploring marketers to be ‘just evil enough’
Oct 4, 2018 by Barry Levine
It’s about finding the opportunity to generate attention, he said, by subverting platforms and expectations.
- Ad groups unveil a new Data Transparency Label
Oct 4, 2018 by Barry Levine
Visually resembling an ‘ingredients label’ found on food packages, it will provide quality and source info for providers of audience segment data sets.
