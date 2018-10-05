Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Can’t access your Google Search Console properties? Do not worry, you are not alone.

The policy will not likely impact Bing’s ad revenue as the search engine reports political ads make up a small portion of its advertising volume.

Facebook is giving more Instagram developers access to AR camera features

Oct 5, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Spark AR, the newly rebranded Facebook Camera Effects Platform, is now accepting applications from developers to be part of the closed beta program.

Facebook to release first-party cookie option for ads, pull web analytics from Safari

Oct 5, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Facebook follows Google and Microsoft in offering a first-party solution to browsers that block third-party cookies.

Entrepreneur Alistair Croll wraps MarTech East 2018 by imploring marketers to be ‘just evil enough’

Oct 4, 2018 by Barry Levine It’s about finding the opportunity to generate attention, he said, by subverting platforms and expectations.