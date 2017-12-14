Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google: Fundamentals of writing meta descriptions don’t change with longer search snippets

Dec 14, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google has officially commented about what webmasters should focus on when writing meta descriptions after Google extended their search result snippets.

Google adds price tracking features to flight search, hotel search and Google Trips

Dec 14, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google adds several features to help searchers plan their getaways.

How to calculate your marketing budget

Dec 14, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Determining a marketing budget can be frustrating. Are you investing enough? Are your marketing dollars being applied in the most efficient way? How do you know if what you’re doing is working? There are subjective answers that are easily disprovable from one budget period to another. What worked last year isn’t necessarily going to work […]

Bing announces AI-powered new ‘intelligent search’ features

Dec 14, 2017 by Greg Sterling None of the features or changes is disruptive, but they collectively point to the fact that search evolution is accelerating.

SEO in 2018: Optimizing for voice search

Dec 14, 2017 by Bryson Meunier Columnist Bryson Meunier argues that by understanding the nuances of voice search, marketers can do a better job of helping searchers find exactly what they’re looking for when they’re asking for it by voice.