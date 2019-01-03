SearchCap: Bing robots.txt advice & technical SEO frameworks
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- A simple 3-step framework for improving your technical SEO
Jan 3, 2019 by Aleh Barysevich
In a world where everyone’s fighting for relevance in search, technical SEO is a Swiss army knife you can use to improve your site’s usability, crawlability, indexation and ultimately rankings. But it’s easy to get lost in the weeds while working through technical SEO fixes — many SEOs reach a point of diminishing returns where […]
- Robots.txt tip from Bing: Include all relevant directives if you have a Bingbot section
Jan 3, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
Pay close attention to the directives you give to Bingbot and other search engines in your robots.txt files.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Cision buys Falcon.io, adding social management features to its earned media stack
Jan 3, 2019 by Barry Levine
The company can now offer a full social media listening and management suite, along with its PR tools.
- Facebook adds new reporting for Click-to-WhatsApp ads
Jan 3, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
Ad campaign objectives now include traffic, conversions (for website), and post engagement.
- Retail in 2019: Store evolution, tech adoption and what it will take to win
Jan 3, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Three retail experts weigh in on the the future of the store.
- CDP sector grew 23%, saw first major acquisitions in second half of 2018
Jan 2, 2019 by Barry Levine
The CDP Institute’s semi-annual study also says that more startups are launching as CDPs, instead of converting from something else.
Search News From Around The Web:
- A Look Back At Seo In 2018 & Predictions for 2019, RankRanger
- Amazon Alexa Skill Counts Rise Rapidly in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Japan, Canada, and Australia, Voicebot
- Get Started With Google’s Custom Intent Audiences for Display & YouTube, Metric Theory
- Google Feed Rules Offer Value, but Can’t Replace Enterprise Options, Merkle
- Google Showing Zero Results For Record A Video Result, Search Engine Roundtable
- Judge dismisses suits against Facebook, Google, Twitter in San Bernardino shooting, NBC News
