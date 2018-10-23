SearchCap: Bing Search Ads with LinkedIn data, Google cache bug resolved & cross channel attribution
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google fixes the cache 404 issue with mobile-first indexing
Oct 23, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
After several months, Google has fixed the bug that caused the cache page to fail to load.
- Marketers can now use LinkedIn category data for targeting through Bing search
Oct 23, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Advertisers can leverage the data across text ads, shopping and most Bing search products available in the U.S.
- 6 of the best social listening tools for 2019
Oct 23, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Awario
In your personal life, reading people’s minds is a questionable superpower; but the business benefits of being able to listen in on people’s thoughts are infinite. And while social media monitoring isn’t exactly about reading people’s minds, it’s as close to it as it gets. Social listening gives you access to what people are saying […]
- Implementing full-scale cross-channel attribution for enterprise companies
Oct 22, 2018 by Amy Bishop
Attribution: it’s worth the trouble. Here are your options and everything you should consider when making this big decision.
- Paid Search Tactics That Drive Quality Inbound Calls
Oct 23, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Click-to-call ads and direct dial from voice assistants are making it easier than ever for consumers to turn their digital research into phone conversations. In fact, 70% of consumers now call directly from mobile search, and BIA/Kelsey expects mobile calls to businesses to increase year over year to $162 billion. Isn’t it time to re-imagine […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Is Facebook the only platform using 2FA for ad targeting purposes?
Oct 23, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
After Facebook confirmed it used two-factor authentication phone numbers to target ads, we questioned if other platforms did the same. Here’s what we learned.
- Oracle launches a ‘CDP-plus’ for its clouds
Oct 22, 2018 by Barry Levine
Called CX Unity, it provides the first single customer profile across the company’s platforms, plus adds intelligence for utilizing the data.
- Fullscreen offers marketers another YouTube brand safety tool
Oct 22, 2018 by Barry Levine
With an analysis of screengrabs from each scene, plus audio and metadata, the influencer-oriented ad firm is providing marketers with another option for clean video inventory on the world’s biggest video platform.
- When it comes to campaign design and measurement, many sizes fit all
Oct 22, 2018 by Chuck Moran
When you focus on tuning one campaign KPI, you inevitably affect the others. It’s an imperfect world where you must be aware of the tradeoffs you’re making.
