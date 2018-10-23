Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Click-to-call ads and direct dial from voice assistants are making it easier than ever for consumers to turn their digital research into phone conversations. In fact, 70% of consumers now call directly from mobile search, and BIA/Kelsey expects mobile calls to businesses to increase year over year to $162 billion. Isn’t it time to re-imagine […]

Attribution: it’s worth the trouble. Here are your options and everything you should consider when making this big decision.

After several months, Google has fixed the bug that caused the cache page to fail to load.

Oct 23, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues After Facebook confirmed it used two-factor authentication phone numbers to target ads, we questioned if other platforms did the same. Here’s what we learned.

Oct 23, 2018 by Robin Kurzer Advertisers can leverage the data across text ads, shopping and most Bing search products available in the U.S.

Oct 23, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Awario In your personal life, reading people’s minds is a questionable superpower; but the business benefits of being able to listen in on people’s thoughts are infinite. And while social media monitoring isn’t exactly about reading people’s minds, it’s as close to it as it gets. Social listening gives you access to what people are saying […]

Oracle launches a ‘CDP-plus’ for its clouds

Oct 22, 2018 by Barry Levine Called CX Unity, it provides the first single customer profile across the company’s platforms, plus adds intelligence for utilizing the data.

Fullscreen offers marketers another YouTube brand safety tool

Oct 22, 2018 by Barry Levine With an analysis of screengrabs from each scene, plus audio and metadata, the influencer-oriented ad firm is providing marketers with another option for clean video inventory on the world’s biggest video platform.