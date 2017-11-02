Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing shopping ads expand, Yext knowledge assistant & Acquisio acquired
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Creating a B2B and B2C overlap strategy
Nov 2, 2017 by Justin Freid
How should you structure paid search accounts when your targets include both businesses and consumers? Columnist Justin Freid discusses how to develop an ‘overlap strategy.’
- Web.com buys Acquisio for machine learning, PPC management capabilities
Nov 2, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Acquisio’s platform takes a machine learning-supported approach to paid search programs.
- Do Google Posts impact ranking? A case study
Nov 2, 2017 by Joy Hawkins
Columnist Joy Hawkins shares the results of a case study to see whether Google Posts can move the needle for local search rankings.
- Yext announces conversational ‘Knowledge Assistant’ for local data management
Nov 2, 2017 by Greg Sterling
The company is also adding structured markup for events and events data syndication.
- Bing expands Shopping Campaigns to Canada & India
Nov 1, 2017 by Susan Wenograd
Bing continues its global build-out of Shopping Campaigns.
- The four pillars of an effective SEO strategy
Nov 1, 2017 by Marcus Miller
Search engine optimization (SEO) can be complex, but columnist Marcus Miller simplifies it by breaking down its key elements into four main categories.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The SEO ‘do more with less’ cookbook
- The four pillars of an effective SEO strategy
- Siri, Safari and Google Search: What does it mean for marketers?
- Lessons from the front lines: How Dun & Bradstreet’s CMO cultivated an account-based approach
- The Google Analytics Social channel is broken: Here’s how to fix it
- 3 tips to consider before resending that email
- The Blockchain Economic Forum offers the technology’s tricks and treats
- Openprise becomes GDPR-compliant
- After slashing programmatic exposure, P&G began advertising on more sites this summer
- AdTheorent introduces a ‘cost per incremental visit’ model for offline foot traffic
Search News From Around The Web:
- Search Marketer of The Year (The Backstory), John Lincoln
- Why does Google now restricts the search results based on the location of the user?, medium.com
- 4 Ways to Leverage Facebook & Google Analytics for Paid Social, metrictheory.com
- Google will stop feeding airfare data to travel websites, The Verge
- How smaller link profiles can look very different within different industries, Majestic Blog
- Introducing the SEM Insider Insights podcast series, Bing Ads Blog
- November 2017 Google Webmaster Report: Mobile First Index, Algorithm Updates & Flexible Sampling, Search Engine Roundtable
- Should You Remove Low-Quality Or Thin Content Versus Improving It? Seeing The Forest Through The Trees, GSQI
- Step Up Your Apple Search Ads Performance, PPC Hero
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.