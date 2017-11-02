Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Creating a B2B and B2C overlap strategy

Nov 2, 2017 by Justin Freid How should you structure paid search accounts when your targets include both businesses and consumers? Columnist Justin Freid discusses how to develop an ‘overlap strategy.’

Web.com buys Acquisio for machine learning, PPC management capabilities

Nov 2, 2017 by Greg Sterling Acquisio’s platform takes a machine learning-supported approach to paid search programs.

Do Google Posts impact ranking? A case study

Nov 2, 2017 by Joy Hawkins Columnist Joy Hawkins shares the results of a case study to see whether Google Posts can move the needle for local search rankings.

Yext announces conversational ‘Knowledge Assistant’ for local data management

Nov 2, 2017 by Greg Sterling The company is also adding structured markup for events and events data syndication.

Bing expands Shopping Campaigns to Canada & India

Nov 1, 2017 by Susan Wenograd Bing continues its global build-out of Shopping Campaigns.