SearchCap: Bing Shopping Ads, Google Shopping carousels & Facebook data check
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Does Cambridge Analytica have your info? Here’s how to check
Apr 10, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Facebook is making it easy for users to find out if their data was scraped and is launching a data abuse bounty program to report app developers.
- Google launches Reach Planner for YouTube & video ad forecasting in AdWords
Apr 10, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The tool suggests ad format mixes and provides reach estimates based on campaign objectives and budget inputs.
- Become an SEO rock star: Evolve your SEO skill set
Apr 10, 2018 by Bobby Lyons
Want to be the SEO everyone looks up to? Contributor Bobby Lyons lists areas of marketing and technology you need to master to be at the top of your game.
- Bing Shopping ads updates include multiple images, product status reporting & more
Apr 10, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Multiple images will start appearing in Bing Product Ads by the end of April for advertisers that have added the image URLs to their feeds.
- Omar Sharif Google doodle honors actor from classics like ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ & ‘Doctor Zhivago’
Apr 10, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The artwork for today’s doodle was created by doodler Sophie Diao.
- Google tests showing two Shopping ad carousels on mobile
Apr 10, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The test features Google’s Showcase Shopping ads and traditional product listing ads on one result.
- MarTech salary survey results — See how yours compares
Apr 10, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
MarTech Today and Chiefmartec.com surveyed over 800 readers to gather salary data and assess the roles and responsibilities of marketing technology professionals. For the analysis, we filtered it down to only the 432 who identified their role as marketing technology, marketing operations or a combination of the two. We were looking for answers to the […]
