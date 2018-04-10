Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Does Cambridge Analytica have your info? Here’s how to check

Apr 10, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Facebook is making it easy for users to find out if their data was scraped and is launching a data abuse bounty program to report app developers.

Google launches Reach Planner for YouTube & video ad forecasting in AdWords

Apr 10, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The tool suggests ad format mixes and provides reach estimates based on campaign objectives and budget inputs.

Become an SEO rock star: Evolve your SEO skill set

Apr 10, 2018 by Bobby Lyons Want to be the SEO everyone looks up to? Contributor Bobby Lyons lists areas of marketing and technology you need to master to be at the top of your game.

Bing Shopping ads updates include multiple images, product status reporting & more

Apr 10, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Multiple images will start appearing in Bing Product Ads by the end of April for advertisers that have added the image URLs to their feeds.

Omar Sharif Google doodle honors actor from classics like ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ & ‘Doctor Zhivago’

Apr 10, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues The artwork for today’s doodle was created by doodler Sophie Diao.

Google tests showing two Shopping ad carousels on mobile

Apr 10, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The test features Google’s Showcase Shopping ads and traditional product listing ads on one result.