Keyword research, tracking ranking positions and creating thumbnails are just some of the tools that can help optimize your YouTube videos.

Columnist Frederick Vallaeys shares a new Google Ads script that will reveal what parts of your ads are worth keeping and which to discard.

The extended partnership will make all Yahoo search inventory available through the Bing Ads platform. Bing Ads will continue to serve all AOL search inventory.

What does ad testing look like when you’ve got responsive search ads, two headline text ads, three headline text ads and multiple descriptions all running in your ad groups.

In 2019, A.I., voice assistants, mobile-first, video, and visual search will reshape the picture of successful search marketing. Smart marketers who want to stay sharp in the New Year are attending SMX® West in San Jose, January 30-31… less than two weeks from now. Join us for two intense days of tactic-rich SEO and SEM […]

Get reacquainted with best practices for getting your content in Google News.

New Salesforce tools let marketers create mobile apps without developers

Jan 17, 2019 by Barry Levine Now, marketers and admins can create and publish iOS and Android apps with pre-built components and a few clicks.

Crawl, walk, run and fly: The 4 stages of scaling website analytics

Jan 17, 2019 by Jeffery Cheal It’s time to identify where you are with your data practices and learn how to get to the next stage of your website analytics process.

What working with tech brands taught me about the future of agencies

Jan 17, 2019 by Ming Chan As brands become more tech-integrated and act more like nimble startups, agencies must provide the agility, velocity and production processes to be successful.

Here’s why you should take a deep dive into data to optimize your conversions

Jan 17, 2019 by Laura Robinson A thorough audit of tracking tools can improve your CRO framework because knowing your platform will help you think about how to best use it for your specific business strategy.