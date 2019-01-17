SearchCap: Bing & Yahoo partner, Google News SEO & link ranking study
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google shares tips for success in Google News search results
Jan 17, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
Get reacquainted with best practices for getting your content in Google News.
- Get proven SEO & SEM tactics – attend SMX in San Jose in 2 weeks
Jan 17, 2019 by Search Engine Land
In 2019, A.I., voice assistants, mobile-first, video, and visual search will reshape the picture of successful search marketing. Smart marketers who want to stay sharp in the New Year are attending SMX® West in San Jose, January 30-31… less than two weeks from now. Join us for two intense days of tactic-rich SEO and SEM […]
- Ad testing in a multi-format world of responsive search ads, three headlines and more
Jan 17, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
What does ad testing look like when you’ve got responsive search ads, two headline text ads, three headline text ads and multiple descriptions all running in your ad groups.
- Bing Ads will serve all Yahoo search ads in new Microsoft-Verizon Media deal
Jan 17, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
The extended partnership will make all Yahoo search inventory available through the Bing Ads platform. Bing Ads will continue to serve all AOL search inventory.
- Get more conversions by deconstructing your PPC ads
Jan 17, 2019 by Frederick Vallaeys
Columnist Frederick Vallaeys shares a new Google Ads script that will reveal what parts of your ads are worth keeping and which to discard.
- 25 tools to streamline YouTube SEO optimization
Jan 17, 2019 by Diana Ford
Keyword research, tracking ranking positions and creating thumbnails are just some of the tools that can help optimize your YouTube videos.
- Updated study: Links are still incredibly important for ranking in Google
Jan 17, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
Surprise, surprise – a Google ranking study shows links are still important for ranking.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- New Salesforce tools let marketers create mobile apps without developers
Jan 17, 2019 by Barry Levine
Now, marketers and admins can create and publish iOS and Android apps with pre-built components and a few clicks.
- Crawl, walk, run and fly: The 4 stages of scaling website analytics
Jan 17, 2019 by Jeffery Cheal
It’s time to identify where you are with your data practices and learn how to get to the next stage of your website analytics process.
- What working with tech brands taught me about the future of agencies
Jan 17, 2019 by Ming Chan
As brands become more tech-integrated and act more like nimble startups, agencies must provide the agility, velocity and production processes to be successful.
- Here’s why you should take a deep dive into data to optimize your conversions
Jan 17, 2019 by Laura Robinson
A thorough audit of tracking tools can improve your CRO framework because knowing your platform will help you think about how to best use it for your specific business strategy.
- How are marketers using IoT in 2019?
Jan 16, 2019 by Robin Kurzer
Tell us your IoT plans in our short poll; we’ll share the answers in a future story.
Search News From Around The Web:
We're listening.
