SearchCap: Canada courts with Google, Google Maps sharing & SEO ranking factors
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- US court orders Google not to comply with Canadian court’s order delisting search results
Nov 3, 2017 by Greg Sterling
The US court agreed with Google that implementation of the Canadian court’s ruling would violate US laws, including the right to free speech.
- SEO ranking factors for 4 business verticals and what they mean for local businesses
Nov 6, 2017 by Wesley Young
As organic search becomes ever more targeted, SEO is evolving in ways that require more customization. Wesley Young explores a recent study on ranking factors and provides 7 practical takeaways to boost search rank.
- Google Maps enables creating & sharing lists on desktop version
Nov 6, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
The feature, launched in February on Google Maps mobile versions, is now available on the desktop interface.
- Target the right keywords — for Google AND your clients
Nov 6, 2017 by Greg Gifford
Columnist Greg Gifford illustrates the importance of educating your clients on different types of keywords and when to target them.
