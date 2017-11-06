Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

US court orders Google not to comply with Canadian court’s order delisting search results

Nov 3, 2017 by Greg Sterling The US court agreed with Google that implementation of the Canadian court’s ruling would violate US laws, including the right to free speech.

SEO ranking factors for 4 business verticals and what they mean for local businesses

Nov 6, 2017 by Wesley Young As organic search becomes ever more targeted, SEO is evolving in ways that require more customization. Wesley Young explores a recent study on ranking factors and provides 7 practical takeaways to boost search rank.

Google Maps enables creating & sharing lists on desktop version

Nov 6, 2017 by Barry Schwartz The feature, launched in February on Google Maps mobile versions, is now available on the desktop interface.