SearchCap: Capitalizing on Google Tag Manager, Google My Business & more
Amy Gesenhues on October 6, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Danny Sullivan joins Google, leaves advisor role at Third Door Media
Oct 6, 2017 by Michelle Robbins
Search industry veteran journalist begins new role at Alphabet’s core business division on Monday
- All-new MarTech Today guide: Enterprise Digital Personalization Tools
Oct 6, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
With advances in artificial intelligence (AI), personalization has become more than a content or product recommendation. Marketers now provide adaptive mobile experiences and website background images that closely match the visitor’s profile, as well as customized page layouts based on visitor behaviors – rather than just their demographic persona or geographic location.
- 5 ways to capitalize on Google Tag Manager
Oct 6, 2017 by Stela Yordanova
If you haven’t taken advantage of Google Tag Manager, now may be the time to get started. Columnist Stela Yordanova outlines five ways to utilize GTM to help you improve your marketing results.
- Local SEO: 7 Google My Business questions asked and answered
Oct 6, 2017 by Sherry Bonelli
At first glance, Google’s offering for local businesses might appear fairly simple. But questions inevitably arise. Contributor Sherry Bonelli explains the nuances and offers answers.
- Google extends olive branch to publishers, lays out new focus on subscriptions
Oct 6, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The corporate-level commitment to subscription programs comes as executives acknowledge the challenges publishers have been facing.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Audiences to employ for extra online marketing bang!
- DNA of a strategic marketing operations leader: 3 seismic shifts, Part 2
- Are Home Service Ads the death of home-based businesses on Google?
- At MarTech conference, tech evangelist Robert Scoble envisions how AR and VR will transform marketing
- How to build an audience of consumers in today’s highly competitive environment
- The world of martech stacks from a B2C brand, B2B company & agency perspective
- But do you love me? A brand intimacy agency ranks brands based on emotional connections to consumers
- 2017 growth hacks: Increase CTR by monitoring competitive offers
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- First Click Free is Dead, but is its Replacement Really any Better for Publishers?, Distilled
- Google Will Announce Some Future Algorithm Changes, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Europe is taking on the Google-Facebook duopoly, Digiday
- How much Google’s Deepmind AI research costs, Quartz
Searching
- Is the Camera the “New Search Box” for Local Discovery?, Street Fight
SEM / Paid Search
- 2017 Holiday Win List, Merkle
- Advanced Shopping Campaign Segmentation for Increased ROI, Beyond the Paid
- Don’t Forget Bing for 2017 Holiday Advertising, Practical Ecommerce
- Pinterest Ads + Customer List Audiences: The Secret to Successful Nurture Campaigns, Clix Marketing PPC Blog
- Understanding Header Bidding, eMarketer
SEO
- 10 Questions SEO’s Should Ask The Sales Team, Authority Labs
- 9 Ways to Avoid SEO Disaster During an E-Commerce Platform Migration, Search Engine Journal
- A Simple Guide to Changing Your Permalinks Without Breaking Your WordPress Website, WPExplorer
- Google Ignores Symbols For Rankings, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says Grammar Does Not Impact SEO & Search Rankings, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Long Does It Take To Rank In Google?, Crazy Egg
- Mobile-first SEO Makes Search Console More Important, Practical Ecommerce
- The Expert’s Guide to Local SEO, Local University
Strategy
