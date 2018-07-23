SearchCap: Chrome and HTTP will not mix tomorrow, Google hotel search results & more
Debra Mastaler on July 23, 2018 at 4:12 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Tomorrow, Chrome starts telling users HTTP sites are not secure
Jul 23, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Is your site using HTTPS yet? Google is releasing Chrome 68 that will begin marking pages not using HTTPS URLs as not secure.
- Key Marketing Ops Capabilities to Boost Revenue
Jul 23, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
While many marketing and sales teams have adopted new methodologies like the SiriusDecisions Demand Unit Waterfall, very often those teams’ marketing and sales technologies haven’t kept up. With thousands of martech companies vying for your attention, it can be tough to decide where to focus your efforts. Join SiriusDecisions and Openprise experts as they share […]
- Google hotel search results testing ‘price insights’
Jul 23, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Is the hotel you are about to book a good deal? Google can now tell you if you should book that hotel now.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Content manager checklist: 10 things to do before you hit publish
Jul 23, 2018 by Megan Krause
Contributor Megan Krause lists 10 content and SEO-related points a content manager should check before publishing a piece of content
- How to project SEO traffic levels and avoid saying, ‘It depends’
Jul 23, 2018 by Simon Heseltine
Establishing a baseline and understanding historical trends helps forecast traffic trends and alerts you when traffic changes. Contributor Simon Heseltine lists steps you can take to predict incoming traffic and changes to your site.
- US market becoming a smartphone duopoly
Jul 23, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Apple, Samsung dominate, while others are left behind.
- Google releases AMP Stories v1.0 with new features, including an ads beta for DFP users
Jul 23, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
AMP Stories is now available to all developers. DFP users can inquire about participating in the ads beta.
Search News From Around The Web:
