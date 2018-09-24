SearchCap: Common SEO mistakes, Facebook outage impacts news site traffic & remarketing lists
Amy Gesenhues on September 24, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Are you guilty of these common SEO mistakes?
Sep 24, 2018 by Sherry Bonelli
Mistakes happen. When they do, the best response is to learn from your errors, and those made by others, so you can turn them into opportunities.
- Google Analytics 360: A Buyer’s Guide
Sep 24, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
It’s a common concern for marketers and analysts worldwide: As your business has grown, so have your needs for complete and accurate data that can be integrated with other platforms in your martech stack. Unfortunately, this may mean that you have outgrown the free version of Google Analytics.
- When users log into Gmail or YouTube, they’re now also logged into Chrome
Sep 24, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The concern raised by some is that users will unknowingly be sending their browsing data to Google.
- When Facebook went down, direct traffic to news sites went up
Sep 24, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Facebook users turned to Google search or went directly to publishers.
- If you’re not using Remarketing Lists and Similar Audiences for Search, you’re leaving money on the table
Sep 21, 2018 by John E Lincoln
Tapping into Similar Audiences in conjunction with RLSA can be a recipe for success for retail marketers. Here’s how.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook extends video Ad Breaks to 21 more countries
Sep 24, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Publishers and creators in Europe, Central and South America and Asia will now be able to monetize their video content with Facebook’s expansion of Ad Breaks.
- Learn about people-based marketing from eight experts
Sep 24, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
For marketers, the battleground for customers has never been so competitive, or so complicated. Consumers now interact with your brand across a dizzying number of channels, touch points and devices. Marketers must embrace a paradigm shift: They must stop targeting personas and start targeting people.
- Report: 2018 holiday sales to grow 15%, driven by Amazon and mobile
Sep 24, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
NetElixir expects Amazon to drive 40 percent of its customers’ online sales this holiday season.
- Twitter: A bug may have sent some direct messages to business account developers
Sep 21, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The company says it fixed the bug two weeks ago, but it had persisted for more than a year.
- Here’s why The New York Times broke down its martech and engineering silos
Sep 21, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Though true collaboration between teams requires a ‘pardigm shift,” New York Times’ Pamela Della Motta, Kristian Kristensen say the gains were too productive not to merge them.
- Amazon launches a dozen new devices to put ‘Alexa everywhere’
Sep 21, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Company is in a race with Google to control the smart home.
- With Marketo mega-deal, Adobe’s reach just got a whole lot wider
Sep 21, 2018 by Barry Levine
At least one analyst said the acquisition “fundamentally resets the competitive playing field” for B2B martech buyers and vendors.”
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Search Algorithm Shifts Around September 19th, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google C.E.O. Denies Allegations of Political Bias in Search Results, New York Times
- Close Variant Expansion: How to React, 3Q Digital
- Evolving your strategy from keywords to audiences, Bing Ads
- Get Started Advertising on the Gartner Digital Market Network, Clix Marketing PPC Blog
- The 2019 Budget Season Doesn’t Have to Be a Nightmare, PPC Hero
- Why Google Wants Comprehensive Content, Stone Temple
