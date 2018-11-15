SearchCap: Survey for agencies, Cortana app update, Bing Ads headlines, more
Barry Schwartz on November 15, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Help us understand how digital agencies are evolving: Take our survey
Nov 15, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
If you work at a digital agency, we want to hear from you.
- Getting Started with Responsive Search Ads (RSAs)
Nov 15, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Responsive Search Ads (RSAs) are perhaps the most innovative change coming to your search campaigns since 2016. Join our webinar to learn more about Google’s new RSA format and the best practices for running successful campaigns. We’ll cover the following topics: Setting up RSAs. Creating RSA conversion goals. Best practices for running RSA campaigns. Optimizing […]
- Bing Ads now supports 3rd headline, 2nd description in text ads
Nov 15, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
You can now import your longer ads from Google or create new ones in Bing Ads.
- Google launches special Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals ad unit
Nov 15, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Here’s how you can join Google’s experiment to show offers at the top of the search results for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
- 4 new search metrics in Google Ads to give you what you really wanted out of average position
Nov 15, 2018 by Matt Lawson
Average position is an often-used, often-misunderstood metric. Contributor and Googler Matt Lawson talks through what Google’s new metrics do that average position can’t.
- Redesigned iOS Cortana app looks better but adoption challenges remain
Nov 15, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Because of a ‘structural’ disadvantage vs. rivals, Cortana will likely need something more radical to break through.
- Google adds event listings, detail filters in Google Search Console performance report
Nov 15, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google has added a new option to the search appearance filters in Search Console for event markup.
- Search engines still dominate over social media, even for millennials
Nov 15, 2018 by Eli Schwartz
New research suggests when information gathering really matters, users turn to search engines.
- Recovering SEO traffic and rankings after a website redesign
Nov 15, 2018 by Marcus Miller
After a review to confirm a drop in traffic, there are some typical problems (like redirects, missing pages and domain issues) that can be fixed to get your SEO back on track.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Use predictive personalization to drive increased conversion rates
Nov 15, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Every day, every month, every quarter, marketers are tasked with a conundrum: create web sites and messages that resonate with target audiences. It’s not a rare request. In fact, it’s a fundamental principle of marketing. Why is it a conundrum? Because you’re being asked to make one size fit all of your visitors. Think about […]
- Instagram unveils 3 new shopping features ahead of holidays
Nov 15, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Users will now be able find products via a business profile or video and save to a shopping collection.
- Nat Geo and Verizon’s Oath programmatically place ads in VR for ‘Mars’ series
Nov 15, 2018 by Barry Levine
The ads — a static image and a video trailer — display inside VR environments, the first commercial use for a capability Oath announced last summer.
- Office Depot launches first holiday-themed AR ad on Facebook for ‘Elf Yourself’
Nov 15, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Facebook has been testing AR ads in the News Feed since July.
- Build a strategy to grow your ABM program for 2019
Nov 15, 2018 by Peter Isaacson
Time to revisit your target account list and explore new channels to tighten alignment between sales and marketing.
- Last minute email checklist for your impulsive Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers
Nov 15, 2018 by Kyle Henderick
Marketers should review their data to determine which tone and emotion resonates best with their key audience and tailor content accordingly.
- AMP Story Ads come out of beta with Google Ad Manager support for direct sold ads
Nov 14, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The fullscreen ad format is now available to all publishers.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Don’t be a turkey: Use Google Maps to avoid traffic and crowds this Thanksgiving, Google Blog
- Google Dance Name Is Going Away, But Events Around The World To Continue, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google My Business Breaks Out Primary & Additional Categories, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google’s latest Wear OS update will help your smartwatch last longer, The Verge
- How to Marry Your Social and Search Strategy, Metric Theory
- On our to-do list: an interview with Google’s productivity expert, Google Blog
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.