SearchCap: Cortana integration efforts & content accessibility
Barry Schwartz on January 18, 2019 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Microsoft seeks more Cortana distribution, deeper integration on Android, iOS
Jan 18, 2019 by Greg Sterling
We’re heading toward a voice-first world for publishers, retailers and brands.
- Leveraging Amazon search ads in a time of rapid change
Jan 18, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
Amazon’s advertising offerings are getting more sophisticated, presenting marketers with new opportunities and complexities.
- How to make your content more accessible to the visually impaired
Jan 18, 2019 by Christi Olson
Updating alt tags and creating friendly URLs and file names are just a few ways to maximize the accessibility of your organic search presence.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Consumers receptive to mobile ads while watching TV, before bed
Jan 18, 2019 by Robin Kurzer
Aki Technologies’ survey also found a generational shift in how consumers pay attention to ads.
- What is identity resolution?
Jan 18, 2019 by Robin Kurzer
What you need to know about how ID resolution works to provide omnichannel insights for personalized, people-based marketing.
- 4 building blocks to help your brand’s SEO strategy succeed
Jan 18, 2019 by Danielle Savin
Crawlability, optimization, brand engagement and knowledge-content creation are all important pieces to create a more competitive SEO program.
- The ad industry continues its quest toward fewer cookies and more consistent user IDs
Jan 17, 2019 by Barry Levine
The IAB Tech Lab’s DigiTrust and the Advertising ID Consortium chart different, but intersecting, paths toward the goal of an industry-wide identity resolution.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Said to Face Third EU Antitrust Fine Within Weeks, Bloomberg
- Applications are open for the Google North America Public Policy Fellowship, Google Blog
- Full Funnel Testing: SEO & CRO Together – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Google Fixes The Open Date Google Local Edits Hack, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Maps speed limit feature goes live for some across the United States, Android Police
- How Soon Can You Remove 301 Redirects For Google SEO?, Search Engine Roundtable
