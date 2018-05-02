SearchCap: Crawl budget, content development & shopping ads
Barry Schwartz on May 2, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- The ultimate guide to bot herding and spider wrangling — Part Two
May 2, 2018 by Stephan Spencer
Next up in a series on bots and why crawl budgets are important, Columnist Stephan Spencer explains how to direct the engine bots to what’s important on your site and how to avoid common coding issues.
- Searcher intent: The secret ingredient behind successful content development
May 2, 2018 by Dave Davies
Contributor Dave Davies takes the guesswork out of determining what type of content will resonate with an audience by creating Excel formulas to help determine what a searcher may be looking for.
- [Report] Shopping ads are eating text ads: accounted for 60% of clicks on Google, 33% on Bing in Q1
May 2, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Merkle’s Q1 2018 report shows Shopping campaigns dominate retailers’ paid search click volume.
