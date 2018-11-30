SearchCap: Delisted from Google, Cyber Monday paid search & JavaScript SEO
Barry Schwartz on November 30, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Facebook confirms searches performed off the platform do not influence Facebook search results
Nov 30, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The company issued an explainer on how Facebook search works.
- The importance of understanding intent for SEO
Nov 30, 2018 by Andrew Dennis
Search engines are getting more sophisticated at measuring how well a page matches intent so here are some tips on how to build a better strategy for it.
- How to prepare for a JS migration
Nov 30, 2018 by Maria Cieslak
Here are the steps to consider when migrating a website built with a static HTML to a JavaScript framework.
- Search Engine Land was mistakenly removed from the Google Index
Nov 30, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google’s system misidentified our site as being hacked and thus removed it from the Google index for a period of time this morning. Google has reversed this and our site should return to Google’s search results shortly.
- Cyber Monday dominated Black Friday in paid search spend, but AOV lagged
Nov 29, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Mobile took a bite out of average order value, but sales from paid search over the holiday period rose.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Feds take down international hacker ring that cost advertisers millions
Nov 30, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
What you should know about the dismantling 3ve and Methbot botnets.
- Wanted: Nominations for this year’s ‘Naughty & Nice’ list
Nov 30, 2018 by Barry Levine
Who in marketing, advertising or search deserves a candy cane – or a lump of coal – for what they’ve done in 2018?
- Claritas buys Barometric, marrying user segmentation with attribution
Nov 30, 2018 by Barry Levine
Together, the companies say they will be able to offer targeting and optimization for ads.
- Chevron storytelling uses purposeful immersive experiences to engage stakeholders
Nov 30, 2018 by Lisa Peyton
While a brand like Chevron may not seem an obvious choice for immersive experiences, they found success using AR and VR to explain key Chevron narratives.
- LinkedIn’s new privacy setting prohibits marketers from exporting emails
Nov 30, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
A new privacy setting allows users to keep their email address from being downloaded.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Announcing v0_6 of the Google Ads API, Google Ads Developer Blog
- AMP Project’s new governance model now in effect, Accelerated Mobile Pages Project
- Google Posts Large AMP Indexing FAQs, Search Engine Roundtable
- Local Search Ranking Factors 2018: Local Today, Key Takeaways, and the Future, Moz
- When the Internet Archive Forgets, Gizmodo
- WordPress 5.0 RCs, Gutenberg related news and food for thought!, Yoast
