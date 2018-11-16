Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Pinterest partnerships with name brands and Etsy focus on a personalized holiday strategy

Nov 16, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues This holiday season, the social media platform has developed special gift-finding tools exclusively for Macy’s, Lowe’s, Kohl’s and Etsy.

PureCars launches an attribution platform just for car dealerships

Nov 16, 2018 by Barry Levine The auto dealer-focused online marketing platform says this new solution is the first to solve dealers’ unique problem of attribution.

Unlock multi-touch attribution with CRM campaign tracking

Nov 16, 2018 by Heather Cooan If you’re using a CRM to house leads then you likely have the campaign tracking tools for middle funnel activity even if you have an offline transaction point.

Analyst: Amazon Echo owns 75 percent of global smart speaker market

Nov 16, 2018 by Greg Sterling Google had beaten Amazon in device shipments in the previous two quarters.