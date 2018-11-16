SearchCap: Digital agency survey & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Pinterest partnerships with name brands and Etsy focus on a personalized holiday strategy
Nov 16, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
This holiday season, the social media platform has developed special gift-finding tools exclusively for Macy’s, Lowe’s, Kohl’s and Etsy.
- PureCars launches an attribution platform just for car dealerships
Nov 16, 2018 by Barry Levine
The auto dealer-focused online marketing platform says this new solution is the first to solve dealers’ unique problem of attribution.
- Unlock multi-touch attribution with CRM campaign tracking
Nov 16, 2018 by Heather Cooan
If you’re using a CRM to house leads then you likely have the campaign tracking tools for middle funnel activity even if you have an offline transaction point.
- Analyst: Amazon Echo owns 75 percent of global smart speaker market
Nov 16, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Google had beaten Amazon in device shipments in the previous two quarters.
- Driving sales and profits with Facebook Ads
Nov 16, 2018 by Joe Martinez
This SMX East session recap about Facebook advertising covers not only on how to properly attribute the value of your ads, but how it can also be a place to find some winning B2B strategies.
