SearchCap: Digital agency survey results, Bing Webmaster Tools, Google Search Console
Amy Gesenhues on January 31, 2019 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Client in-housing, competition for talent top digital agency concerns
Jan 31, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
Marketing Land’s first Digital Agency Survey finds the sector is weathering digital transformation well, but the growth of data-driven marketing has made it clear where they need to hire.
- Bing lets webmasters submit 10,000 URLs per day through Webmaster Tools
Jan 31, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
How about a 1000x increase in the number of URLs you can submit to Bing in a day?
- Getting started with Google Search Console
Jan 31, 2019 by Detlef Johnson
In this first part of our in-depth exploration of the new Google Search Console, we’ll explain the overview section, Performance report and URL inspector.
- New Google Search Console adds a security issues section
Jan 30, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
In anticipation of the old Google Search Console going away, Google has moved the security issues into the new version.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Quora adds search-like keyword targeting, Auction Insights for advertisers
Jan 31, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
Keyword targeting offers the intent targeting of search and can be more granular than topic targeting. Auction Insights offer competitive visibility.
- Agencies say search, social spend will rise, but increases target 5 platforms
Jan 31, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
Our survey finds second-tier platforms are much less likely to see spending increases in the coming year. Amazon and LinkedIn crack the top five, while the Google and Facebook duopoly still dominates.
- 11 paid search tactics that drive quality inbound calls
Jan 31, 2019 by Digital Marketing Depot
Click-to-call and direct dialing from voice assistants is making it easier than ever for consumers to turn their digital transactions into conversations. But advances in artificial intelligence, new pay-per-click technology, and changing consumer habits mean you must re-imagine your paid search tactics. How can you stay ahead of the pack and make every dollar count?
- Facebook ad revenue tops $16.6 billion, driven by Instagram, Stories
Jan 31, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
According to Facebook’s fourth quarter earnings report for 2018, the average price of an ad decreased 2%, while ad impressions were up 34%.
- Where is Google Attribution?
Jan 31, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
Google’s free attribution tool made a big splash in 2017. Where does it stand now?
- 3 powerful ways to maximize data to grow your e-commerce business
Jan 31, 2019 by Ronald Dod
Look more closely at the data you already have to uncover ways to increase AOV and reduce shopping cart abandonment.
- Blissfully wants to make cloud app management as carefree as its name
Jan 30, 2019 by Barry Levine
The New York City-based startup provides tools for tracking SaaS usage, users, spending and compliance.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google will begin deleting Google+ photos, pages, comments, and more on April 2, VentureBeat
- Activists in Paris protest against Google’s tax setup, San Francisco Chronicle
- Bing Says 90% Or More Of Their Core Ranking Algorithm Uses Machine Learning, Search Engine Roundtable
- Dynamic Rendering with Rendertron, Official Google Webmaster Central Blog
- Google Voice for Android updated with Google Material Theme [Gallery], 9to5Google
- Google will air two commercials in Super Bowl, Ad Age
- Identifying dead links for more effective link analysis, Builtvisible
- Implications of new influencer guidelines on paid links, Silverthorn Agency
- Touchdown! Score with Search and Assistant for Sunday’s Big Game, Google Blog
- Voices of Search Episode 34: Is desktop more important than mobile?, Search Metrics
We're listening.
