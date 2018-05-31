SearchCap: DoubleClick bid manager and Google Optimize
Barry Schwartz on May 31, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 5 Google Optimize tests to take AdWords to the next level
May 31, 2018 by Matt Lawson
Recently, Google released new ways to connect landing page tests to AdWords using Google Optimize. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson runs down the tests you should set up in your accounts.
- DoubleClick Bid Manager opens up digital audio ad buying globally
May 31, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Advertisers can buy digital audio ad inventory programmatically on Spotify, TuneIn, SoundCloud and Google Play Music.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- How to forecast the revenue opportunity for the coveted ‘position 0’
- Pinterest tests wide-format Promoted Videos; steps up efforts to court entertainment brands
- How to create catchy, effective subject lines for link outreach
- Ask an #SMXpert — JavaScript & PWAs
- Google My Business Q&A: What you may be missing
- Amazon owns more than 90% market share across 5 different product categories [Report]
- The story of data, Part 4: Will it ever be truly secure?
- E-commerce highlights from Mary Meeker’s Internet Trends report
- Bing Ads rolls out In-Market Audiences to all US advertisers
Search News From Around The Web:
- Pay attention to your internal link structure, DealerOn
- When Google changes up: Should I abide every decision they make?, Yoast
- 91% of Content Gets No Traffic From Google. And How to Be in the Other 9% (New Research by Ahrefs), Ahrefs
- Bing Ads builds UET integration with Launch by Adobe, Bing Ads Blog
- Display Network Vs. Search Network: When to Use Which For the Best Results, Ignite Visibility
- Does Google PageRank Still Matter in 2018? A Retrospective View in the PageRank History, cognitiveseo.com
- Google Says Crawl Budget Optimization Is Overrated, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google: Considerations When Splitting One Site Into Two Individual Sites, The SEM Post
- Is Machine Learning Increasingly Influencing Featured Snippets?, RankRanger
- Type ‘the1975..com’ into your Google app. It’s weird, CNET
We're listening.
