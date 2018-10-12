Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

The new Salesforce and Google Analytics 360 integration is enabling next-level understanding of the customer experience – from the earliest touchpoints right through to purchase – by combining Salesforce customer data with Google Analytics 360 online data. Knowing what happens before a prospect becomes a buyer, and after they have engaged with your brand, informs […]

Virtual assistants and chatbots are opening up a whole new world for marketers, and voice search is just the beginning.

Attackers exploited 3 bugs and Facebook’s once-vaunted social graph to steal 29 million users’ data

Oct 12, 2018 by Ginny Marvin 14 million users had names, contact details, bio information, location and search history stolen, among other details.

Twitter reported to be under investigation for violating GDPR

Oct 12, 2018 by Robin Kurzer Irish privacy authorities are looking into whether Twitter was in breach of the European law when it refused to comply with a user’s request to see his data.

Is it time to graduate to Google Analytics 360?

Oct 12, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot It’s a common concern for marketers and analysts worldwide: As your business has grown, so have your needs for complete and accurate data that can be integrated with other platforms. It might be time to upgrade to Google Analytics 360. This eBook from InfoTrust will provide you with everything you need to know when considering […]

Facebook purges 800 political spam Pages, accounts from its platform

Oct 11, 2018 by Robin Kurzer The move is the latest effort by the beleagured social network to combat ‘fake news’ and stem the spread of misinformation.