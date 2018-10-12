SearchCap: DuckDuckGo growth, Voice search and Salesforce tools
- DuckDuckGo reaches 30 million queries per day
Oct 12, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
DuckDuckGo, the privacy focused search engine, keeps growing steadily.
- Voice search isn’t the next big disrupter, conversational AI Is
Oct 11, 2018 by Christi Olson
Virtual assistants and chatbots are opening up a whole new world for marketers, and voice search is just the beginning.
- Google and Salesforce integration: Bringing customers and brands closer together
Oct 12, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The new Salesforce and Google Analytics 360 integration is enabling next-level understanding of the customer experience – from the earliest touchpoints right through to purchase – by combining Salesforce customer data with Google Analytics 360 online data. Knowing what happens before a prospect becomes a buyer, and after they have engaged with your brand, informs […]
- Attackers exploited 3 bugs and Facebook’s once-vaunted social graph to steal 29 million users’ data
Oct 12, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
14 million users had names, contact details, bio information, location and search history stolen, among other details.
- Twitter reported to be under investigation for violating GDPR
Oct 12, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Irish privacy authorities are looking into whether Twitter was in breach of the European law when it refused to comply with a user’s request to see his data.
- Is it time to graduate to Google Analytics 360?
Oct 12, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
It’s a common concern for marketers and analysts worldwide: As your business has grown, so have your needs for complete and accurate data that can be integrated with other platforms. It might be time to upgrade to Google Analytics 360. This eBook from InfoTrust will provide you with everything you need to know when considering […]
- Facebook purges 800 political spam Pages, accounts from its platform
Oct 11, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The move is the latest effort by the beleagured social network to combat ‘fake news’ and stem the spread of misinformation.
- Trust in marketing: Phrasee launches campaign against fear and anxiety in ad campaigns
Oct 11, 2018 by Barry Levine
The AI-powered marketing content firm says AI, hyper-personalization and big data give marketers powers that should be used more responsibly.
- Google has a big advantage over Facebook in a crisis, The Verge
- Google displaying ads in Google Discover/Feed again, 9to5Google
- Google is introducing its Product Experts Program!, Official Google Webmaster Central Blog
- How Google might Identify Primary Versions of Duplicate Pages, SEO By The Sea
- How to Create a Local Marketing Results Dashboard in Google Data Studio – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- The September 27 – early October algorithm update was likely about Google’s ability to assess trust, Marie Haynes Consulting
- Top 35 Technical SEO Statements By John Mueller in 2018, OnCrawl
