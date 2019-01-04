SearchCap: DuckDuckGo growth, YouTube campaigns & ABM measurements
From Search Engine Land:
- DuckDuckGo broke 9 billion searches in 2018, and it’s growing
Jan 4, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
Check out the rapid growth of this privacy focused search engine.
- How are your YouTube campaigns performing on TV screens?
Jan 4, 2019 by Joe Martinez
Monitoring performance and making adjustments when necessary is important to do now, as the TV screen device type will be growing.
- 3 things sales leaders should know about ABM measurement
Jan 4, 2019 by Sponsored Content: Terminus
As a sales leader, you might think account-based marketing (ABM) isn’t for you. After all, it has the word marketing in the name. But the reality is, ABM isn’t something marketing does in a silo — and B2B sales orgs need to get on board. Put simply, ABM is a target account strategy that requires sales […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- It’s post-holiday return season: How marketers can make the best of it
Jan 4, 2019 by Robin Kurzer
U.S. retail returns are expected to cost retailers $550 billion by 2020, with e-commerce leading the way.
- Email trustworthiness: Here’s how to avoid looking like spam
Jan 4, 2019 by Len Shneyder
Part 2 of this email marketing series looks at the current state of email and the steps being taken to differentiate legitimate email marketing from spam.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Featured Snippets Blue Feedback Bar, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google shifted $23bn to tax haven Bermuda in 2017, filing shows, The Guardian
- How Big Tech is breaking antitrust laws, CNN
- On-Page SEO for 2019 – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Paid search ad trends: What gets people clicking?, Netimperative
