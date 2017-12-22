Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Eric Schmidt changes role, enterprise SEO & machine learning for PPC
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Eric Schmidt stepping down as Executive Chairman of Google parent company, Alphabet
Dec 21, 2017 by Michelle Robbins
Longtime Google executive will transition to role of technical advisor.
- 6 ways ad agencies can thrive in an AI-first world
Dec 22, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys
Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) will change the way search marketers do business. In the latest article in his multipart series on PPC and AI, columnist Frederick Vallaeys shares his strategies for keeping your agency successful in a world of AI-first PPC.
- Measure the impact of digital marketing on in-store sales
Dec 22, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
With more than half of internet use now occurring on mobile devices, brands are focused on bridging the gap between their digital presence and in-store sales. Today’s consumers research products on the go, using their smartphones to find and choose at which nearby business to make a purchase or eat a meal. Most visit the […]
- The enterprise business of SEO: Communicating to the C-suite
Dec 22, 2017 by Jim Yu
Columnist Jim Yu shares advice for how to effectively engage with the leaders of your organization and help them understand the value of organic search.
- Search in Pics: Google’s Velociraptor, playroom & frosty lawn
Dec 22, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Did you know Google has a child-like playroom?: Source: Twitter Google also has a Velociraptor: Source: […]
