SearchCap: EU domains at risk, mobile page speed & search pictures
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- UK webmasters prepare for #Brexit – the EU is coming for your .eu domains
Mar 30, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
You may want to consider migrating to a new domain now, so you can set up your redirects and new marketing push a year in advance.
- Recruitment SEO: How to create a well-optimized career section on your site
Mar 30, 2018 by Thomas Stern
Are you looking for quality hires? Contributor Thomas Stern explains how optimizing the careers section on your site will attract qualified candidates.
- Mobile speed case studies: Push for faster page loads
Mar 30, 2018 by Anthony Muller
If you are not feeling the need for speed, don’t be surprised if your site stalls. Contributor Anthony Muller shares three case studies showing why now is the time to make your web pages load like lightning.
- Search in Pics: Google baby shower gifts, Google donut box & Gary Illyes food
Mar 30, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Bella Thorne & Patrick Shriver Schwarzenegger at Google: Source: Twitter Google donut box holder: Source: Google+ […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
Search News From Around The Web:
