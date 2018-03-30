Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

UK webmasters prepare for #Brexit – the EU is coming for your .eu domains

Mar 30, 2018 by Barry Schwartz You may want to consider migrating to a new domain now, so you can set up your redirects and new marketing push a year in advance.

Recruitment SEO: How to create a well-optimized career section on your site

Mar 30, 2018 by Thomas Stern Are you looking for quality hires? Contributor Thomas Stern explains how optimizing the careers section on your site will attract qualified candidates.

Mobile speed case studies: Push for faster page loads

Mar 30, 2018 by Anthony Muller If you are not feeling the need for speed, don’t be surprised if your site stalls. Contributor Anthony Muller shares three case studies showing why now is the time to make your web pages load like lightning.