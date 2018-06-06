SearchCap: EU & Google fines, Bing Merchant Center imports & Google News publisher features
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Report: EU about to fine Google billions in Android antitrust case
Jun 6, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The first antitrust fine was roughly $2.8 billion; this one could be larger.
- Bing Merchant Center launches Google Merchant Center Import tool
Jun 6, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Product feed imports can be scheduled to easily keep them current for Bing Shopping campaigns.
- 2018 paid search benchmark report from Adthena — How do you compare?
Jun 6, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
A challenge in the search industry is that typically advertisers only have access to a single data set (their own). Competitive insights allow advertisers to benchmark individual performance against industry or category averages. For senior decision-makers in digital, this intelligence can be used to refine, iterate and optimize search campaigns. This benchmark report from Adthena […]
- Say hello to Voice Interface Optimization
Jun 6, 2018 by Barry Levine
Voice interfaces are not simply front-ends for search engines or apps. They are a whole new thing.
- How to build authoritative links with data-driven content
Jun 6, 2018 by Pratik Dholakiya
Contributor Pratik Dholakiya shares three types of data-driven content that will improve your ability and opportunity to earn authoritative links.
- Google News to deprecate crawl errors report in Search Console & mobile app link in News Publisher Center
Jun 6, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
The removal is part of larger update to Google News.
- Bing will start banning more weapons-related ads starting July 1
Jun 5, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Bing is updating its weapon policy to include recreational guns and certain accessories..
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:

