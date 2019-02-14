Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google’s new service area business set up cleared addresses. If you’re a service business, don’t try to add it back. Here’s why.

Controversial ‘link tax’ and content filtering provisions part of the final language of the Directive.

The relationship between search terms matter and so does your choice between the funnel and category structures. Ted Ives and Adam Seybold explain their management approaches during SMX West.

Optimizely lets marketers create ideas and access experiment data through new Slack integration

Feb 14, 2019 by Barry Levine The testing platform’s new link with the popular collaboration tool aims to bring Optimizely’s capabilities into users’ daily workflows.

Google rolls out ‘interpreter mode’ for Home and smart displays

Feb 14, 2019 by Greg Sterling Users invoke the feature in one of several ways and it keeps going until you verbally turn it off.

Brightcove to buy video ad tech platform Ooyala for $15 million

Feb 14, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues Brightcove CEO says the deal will immediately grow the company’s global workforce and accelerate its ability to deliver deeper support for customers.

Identity management investment can pay off, here’s how

Feb 14, 2019 by Marc Rossen Marketers must examine how people-based IDs differ and how quality impacts identity through activation. Learn how to evaluate your program.

5 hurdles RCS messaging has to overcome for universal adoption

Feb 14, 2019 by Henry Cazalet What’s the hold up with using RCS to send rich media messages and host group chats across all mobile devices and networks right out of the box? Well, a lot actually.

Skimlinks launches automated affiliate links for AMP

Feb 13, 2019 by Barry Levine The UK-based firm says this is the first such automated solution for affiliate links on AMP pages.

Adjust unveils a new standard to combat fraudulent ad clicks

Feb 13, 2019 by Barry Levine Called Click Validation Through Proof of Impression, it ties an ID in the ad impression to an ID in the ad click, and it is being adopted by a range of ad tech firms.

LinkedIn adds custom list sharing, Salesforce tie-in to Sales Navigator

Feb 13, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues LinkedIn will now let sales reps share the lead and account lists they create with team members.