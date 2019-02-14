SearchCap: EU link tax, Google service area businesses & match types
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Update your match types and account structure to improve performance, here’s how
Feb 14, 2019 by Amanda Farley
The relationship between search terms matter and so does your choice between the funnel and category structures. Ted Ives and Adam Seybold explain their management approaches during SMX West.
- EU copyright directive poised to become law, includes licensing fees for search engines
Feb 14, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Controversial ‘link tax’ and content filtering provisions part of the final language of the Directive.
- 6 things you need to know about Google’s change for service area businesses
Feb 14, 2019 by Joy Hawkins
Google’s new service area business set up cleared addresses. If you’re a service business, don’t try to add it back. Here’s why.
- Get more from your customer data with marketing automation
Feb 13, 2019 by Digital Marketing Depot
With so many marketing automation options available, it’s hard to know where to start – or how to disengage from your current provider. Maybe you’re unhappy with your experience using a legacy marketing automation product. Maybe your martech stack keeps getting bigger and more expensive… and your results aren’t keeping pace. In this webinar, Mautic […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Optimizely lets marketers create ideas and access experiment data through new Slack integration
Feb 14, 2019 by Barry Levine
The testing platform’s new link with the popular collaboration tool aims to bring Optimizely’s capabilities into users’ daily workflows.
- Google rolls out ‘interpreter mode’ for Home and smart displays
Feb 14, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Users invoke the feature in one of several ways and it keeps going until you verbally turn it off.
- Brightcove to buy video ad tech platform Ooyala for $15 million
Feb 14, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
Brightcove CEO says the deal will immediately grow the company’s global workforce and accelerate its ability to deliver deeper support for customers.
- Identity management investment can pay off, here’s how
Feb 14, 2019 by Marc Rossen
Marketers must examine how people-based IDs differ and how quality impacts identity through activation. Learn how to evaluate your program.
- 5 hurdles RCS messaging has to overcome for universal adoption
Feb 14, 2019 by Henry Cazalet
What’s the hold up with using RCS to send rich media messages and host group chats across all mobile devices and networks right out of the box? Well, a lot actually.
- Skimlinks launches automated affiliate links for AMP
Feb 13, 2019 by Barry Levine
The UK-based firm says this is the first such automated solution for affiliate links on AMP pages.
- Adjust unveils a new standard to combat fraudulent ad clicks
Feb 13, 2019 by Barry Levine
Called Click Validation Through Proof of Impression, it ties an ID in the ad impression to an ID in the ad click, and it is being adopted by a range of ad tech firms.
- LinkedIn adds custom list sharing, Salesforce tie-in to Sales Navigator
Feb 13, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
LinkedIn will now let sales reps share the lead and account lists they create with team members.
- 2019 Martech Trends You Need To Know
Feb 13, 2019 by Digital Marketing Depot
Join the godfather of martech, Scott Brinker, for a live, exclusive look at the three overarching trends shaping marketing technology today and in the future: The maturing of martech platform ecosystems. The blending of software and services. The rise of citizen engineers. Learn how you can harness these trends to break free of classic trade-offs […]
Search News From Around The Web:
- Does AMP Improve Rankings, Engagement, and Conversion?, Stone Temple
- Google Auto Complete Suggestions Bubble Drop Down, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Maximize Revenue When Competing With Ecommerce Resellers, Metric Theory
- Local Search Association Appoints Bill Dinan as President, Local Search Association
- Love Is A Many-Splendored SERP: Valentine’s Day SEO Research 2019, Conductor
- Upgrade Dynamic Search Ads in AdWords API and Google Ads API by March 6, 2019, Google Ads Developer Blog
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.