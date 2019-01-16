SearchCap: EU search results preview, Google URL inspection tool update & Bing Ads page feeds
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google ordered to submit search index to state sponsorship in Russia
Jan 16, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Google has a 45 percent search market share in Russia, second only to Yandex.
- Demystifying Google’s guide to clicks, impressions and position in Google Search Console
Jan 16, 2019 by Glenn Gabe
Here are the answers to the most common questions asked about managing metrics in the Performance reporting in GSC.
- Bing Ads launches page feeds for easier Dynamic Search Ads management
Jan 16, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
Use page feeds to manage URL groupings for auto targets in DSA campaigns.
- Google Search Console’s URL inspection tool adds HTTP response, page resources, JS logs and rendered screenshot
Jan 16, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
You must check out the upgraded Google URL inspection tool; it really gives you more detailed insights into your pages.
- EU copyright directive nearing final form as Google tests stripped-down news SERPs
Jan 15, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Once the language is finalized, each member state will need to ratify the directive.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Truth in Measurement launches to create standards for sharing ad measurement data
Jan 16, 2019 by Barry Levine
Following Google’s move last spring to no longer share its DoubleClick ID, the new industry effort is looking for a solution outside the walled gardens.
- Urban Airship buys EU counterpart Accengage to extend reach further into Europe
Jan 16, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Notification opt-in and engagement rates are growing according to internal company data.
- Kiip partners with Purchase Decision Network to make shopping list data available to its advertisers
Jan 15, 2019 by Barry Levine
This is the first time this valuable intent data will be available to an outside ad network.
