Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google ordered to submit search index to state sponsorship in Russia

Jan 16, 2019 by Greg Sterling Google has a 45 percent search market share in Russia, second only to Yandex.

Demystifying Google’s guide to clicks, impressions and position in Google Search Console

Jan 16, 2019 by Glenn Gabe Here are the answers to the most common questions asked about managing metrics in the Performance reporting in GSC.

Bing Ads launches page feeds for easier Dynamic Search Ads management

Jan 16, 2019 by Ginny Marvin Use page feeds to manage URL groupings for auto targets in DSA campaigns.

Google Search Console’s URL inspection tool adds HTTP response, page resources, JS logs and rendered screenshot

Jan 16, 2019 by Barry Schwartz You must check out the upgraded Google URL inspection tool; it really gives you more detailed insights into your pages.