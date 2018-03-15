Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

What’s different about digital marketing in the cannabis industry?

Mar 15, 2018 by Brett Middleton Contributor Brett Middleton explores the current challenges and opportunities facing this budding industry, given the differences in local, state and federal regulations across the US.

Understanding campaign performance: Answers to common conversion tracking questions

Mar 15, 2018 by Frederick Vallaeys Contributor Frederick Vallaeys suggests answering clients’ questions about AdWords quickly and authoritatively will make you shine like a PPC rockstar.

Once a competitive advantage, Siri now seen as liability for Apple

Mar 15, 2018 by Greg Sterling Failure to improve Siri will eventually impact iPhone sales.

Report: EU to ask Google, others to publicly reveal ranking factors

Mar 15, 2018 by Greg Sterling Proposed rules are designed to redress the “superior bargaining power” of the large internet brands.

Google My Business updates the directions heatmap in Insights reporting

Mar 15, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Check out the new report that shows you where people requesting directions to your business are located.