Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Posts can now be automated with new API support

Oct 16, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google My Business API version 4.0 adds new features, including the ability to manage your Google Posts.

Facebook officially rolls out food ordering as part of longer-term commerce evolution

Oct 16, 2017 by Greg Sterling Facebook has been building a range of commerce tools and capabilities, many of which are directed at local and offline transactions.