SearchCap: Facebook food ordering, Google Posts automation & machine learning
Barry Schwartz on October 16, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Posts can now be automated with new API support
Oct 16, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google My Business API version 4.0 adds new features, including the ability to manage your Google Posts.
- Facebook officially rolls out food ordering as part of longer-term commerce evolution
Oct 16, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Facebook has been building a range of commerce tools and capabilities, many of which are directed at local and offline transactions.
- How machine learning levels the SERP playing field
Oct 16, 2017 by Kristopher Jones
Contributor Kristopher Jones explains how SEOs should be changing their practices to keep up with trends in the way Google evaluates web pages.
