SearchCap: Featured snippets, SEO consistency & user experience
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Why consistent marketing can pay big results for small industrial manufacturers
Nov 20, 2017 by Dianna Huff
Sometimes the key to success in SEO and online marketing is just being consistent. In her beginner-focused how-to, columnist Dianna Huff provides some tactical advice for those managing digital marketing for small manufacturing websites.
- Webinar: CX in the Age of Social Media
Nov 20, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Using social media to deliver great customer service is no longer an option — it’s a must. Twitter reports that customer service interactions on social have jumped 250 percent in the past two years. Two-thirds of consumers are already using Twitter or Facebook for customer service. By 2020, Gartner predicts that 90 percent of brands […]
- Is the featured snippet bubble bursting?
Nov 20, 2017 by Brian Patterson
What’s going on with featured snippets? Columnists Brian Patterson and Chris Long share data which suggests that Google may be testing a reduction in SERP answer boxes.
- Pedro Infante Google doodle marks 100th birthday of iconic Mexican singer & actor
Nov 18, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Born in Mazatlán, Mexico, Infante helped popularize mariachi music around the world.
- SEO + UX = Success
Nov 17, 2017 by Sherry Bonelli
These days, SEO best practices include consideration for the user experience (UX). Columnist Sherry Bonelli explains how SEO and UX work together to help both search engines and users.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Private blog networks: A great way to get your site penalized
- Time is running out: Engage those holiday shopping stragglers
- Receptiv launches first mobile web video ad format built for user experience standards
- The state of interactive advertising: New formats are infusing digital ads with creativity that gets results
- Criteo integrates LiveRamp’s IdentityLink into its Commerce Ecosystem
- To deliver connected experiences, Xerox CMO constantly evaluates brand’s marketing tools
Search News From Around The Web:
- How well do the Google Pixel Buds translate languages?, Business Insider
- A Closer Look At Smart Bidding In AdWords, PPC Hero
- Block porn or be blocked, Indonesia warns Google, Twitter, The Jakarta Post
- Finding Your Target Audience With Keyword Research, Stoney deGeyter
- Google Adds "Watch Movie" Tab To Knowledge Panel, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Close Are We to Search Engine Marketing Running Itself?, BruceClay.com
- How Voice Assistants Could Transform Local (Part II), Street Fight
- Predicting the Response Rate in Social Question and Answering on Sino Weibo, Web Search
- The ultimate guide to content SEO, Yoast
- Why Robots Will Never Run PPC Agencies, The AdStage Blog
