Why consistent marketing can pay big results for small industrial manufacturers

Nov 20, 2017 by Dianna Huff Sometimes the key to success in SEO and online marketing is just being consistent. In her beginner-focused how-to, columnist Dianna Huff provides some tactical advice for those managing digital marketing for small manufacturing websites.

Webinar: CX in the Age of Social Media

Nov 20, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Using social media to deliver great customer service is no longer an option — it’s a must. Twitter reports that customer service interactions on social have jumped 250 percent in the past two years. Two-thirds of consumers are already using Twitter or Facebook for customer service. By 2020, Gartner predicts that 90 percent of brands […]

Is the featured snippet bubble bursting?

Nov 20, 2017 by Brian Patterson What’s going on with featured snippets? Columnists Brian Patterson and Chris Long share data which suggests that Google may be testing a reduction in SERP answer boxes.

Pedro Infante Google doodle marks 100th birthday of iconic Mexican singer & actor

Nov 18, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Born in Mazatlán, Mexico, Infante helped popularize mariachi music around the world.