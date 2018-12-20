Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

On Wednesday, January 30, Google Head of North America Global Partnerships Marco Lenoci will take you on a journey where search is evolving from people actively seeking information, products and services, to the “Age of Assistance” where smart internet connected devices will anticipate our needs and will be constantly on hand as personal concierges. You’ll […]

We’d love to hear from you if you have a great idea for a session that you think should be on the agenda. And if you’re interested in speaking at the show, the absolute best way to improve your chances of being chosen is to get involved at this point, by suggesting an awesome idea […]

7 inspiring email templates

Dec 20, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Email allows marketers to reach their buyers at the scale of their business, and forms a critical part of how marketers create the personalized experience that buyers demand. Integral to both campaigns and 1-to-1 communications, email is a main vehicle for sharing content, product information, and education with your customers. While there are a lot […]

Why one marketer thinks smart speakers have their work cut out for them

Dec 20, 2018 by Greg Sterling Rebecca Stone, LiveRamp’s VP of Marketing, discusses what needs to happen for smart speakers (and displays) to realize their marketing and commerce potential.

3 ways customer data drives more impactful brand experiences

Dec 20, 2018 by Mike Sands Fostering customer trust and creating a plan for onphysical and digital stores to co-exist are important strategies to leverage.

Facebook on NYT data sharing report: We did nothing wrong

Dec 19, 2018 by Chris Sherman After today’s publication of an article in the New York Times detailing an investigation that uncovered more than 270 pages of Facebook’s internal documents and involved interviews with more than 60 people, Facebook and Microsoft are sharing their points-of-view about how they were portrayed. The New York Times report, which appeared in Dealbook in the business […]