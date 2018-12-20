SearchCap: Future of search & SMX Advanced ideas
- Wanted: Session ideas for SMX Advanced
Dec 20, 2018 by Chris Sherman
We’d love to hear from you if you have a great idea for a session that you think should be on the agenda. And if you’re interested in speaking at the show, the absolute best way to improve your chances of being chosen is to get involved at this point, by suggesting an awesome idea […]
- See the future of search at SMX West
Dec 20, 2018 by Chris Sherman
On Wednesday, January 30, Google Head of North America Global Partnerships Marco Lenoci will take you on a journey where search is evolving from people actively seeking information, products and services, to the “Age of Assistance” where smart internet connected devices will anticipate our needs and will be constantly on hand as personal concierges. You’ll […]
- 7 inspiring email templates
Dec 20, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Email allows marketers to reach their buyers at the scale of their business, and forms a critical part of how marketers create the personalized experience that buyers demand. Integral to both campaigns and 1-to-1 communications, email is a main vehicle for sharing content, product information, and education with your customers. While there are a lot […]
- Why one marketer thinks smart speakers have their work cut out for them
Dec 20, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Rebecca Stone, LiveRamp’s VP of Marketing, discusses what needs to happen for smart speakers (and displays) to realize their marketing and commerce potential.
- 3 ways customer data drives more impactful brand experiences
Dec 20, 2018 by Mike Sands
Fostering customer trust and creating a plan for onphysical and digital stores to co-exist are important strategies to leverage.
- Facebook on NYT data sharing report: We did nothing wrong
Dec 19, 2018 by Chris Sherman
After today’s publication of an article in the New York Times detailing an investigation that uncovered more than 270 pages of Facebook’s internal documents and involved interviews with more than 60 people, Facebook and Microsoft are sharing their points-of-view about how they were portrayed. The New York Times report, which appeared in Dealbook in the business […]
- Two years on, mixed reports on AMP adoption
Dec 19, 2018 by Chris Sherman
The open source project that enables Web pages and ads to load nearly instantly is being adopted at a slower pace than advocates expected.
- Tasty: A Recipe for Success on the Google Home Hub, Google Partners Blog
- The Pros & Cons of Every Automated Bidding Strategy in Google, WordStream
- Which SEO Techniques Are Important To Do Frequently?, Ezoic Blog
- 1,000+ Kids YouTube Channels to Exclude From Your Video Campaigns, Clix Marketing PPC Blog
- Google Mobile First Indexing Notices Are Delayed, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google settles Right To Be Forgotten case on eve of appeal hearing, The Register
- How Local Guides on Maps helped my new city feel like home, Google Blog
- How To Find More Of Your Featured Snippets Using Google Search Console (GSC), Analytics Edge, And SEMrush Position Tracking, GSQI
- How to get the most out of PageRank and boost rankings, Distilled
- Is It Really Five Stars? How to Spot Fake Amazon Reviews, Wall Street Journal
- Rank Ranger’s SEO Case Studies – A Year in Review (2018), RankRanger
