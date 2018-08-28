SearchCap: GMB gets new ‘veteran-led’ attribute, smartphone shopping survey, SEO nerds & more
Debra Mastaler on August 28, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Don’t take it from us. Here’s what SMX attendees say!
Aug 28, 2018 by Search Engine Land
Attending a conference is an investment. You expect sessions, keynotes and clinics that unearth tactical nuggets you’ll implement to launch or improve your marketing efforts. Search Marketing Expo – SMX East is an intense, 2-day search marketing deep dive. You’ll learn brand-safe, actionable tactics from leading SEO and SEM experts.
- This SEO nerd says its OK to ask for links
Aug 28, 2018 by Andrew Dennis
Contributor Andrew Dennis shares recent tweets made by Google public Search Liaison Danny Sullivan and looks at how they’ve helped SEOs get a better understanding of what’s OK when it comes to link building.
- Survey: 82 percent of smartphone shoppers conduct ‘near me’ searches
Aug 28, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Over 90 percent of survey respondents also said they were likely to click on the first set of results.
- Google adds new ‘veteran-led’ attribute to Google My Business profile
Aug 27, 2018 by Greg Sterling
It becomes the second business owner identity attribute, following ‘women-led’ in March.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- How to find good writers and other content marketing struggles
Aug 28, 2018 by Jessica Foster
You get what you pay for when it comes to copywriters says contributor Jessica Fowler. Here’s a look at how to hire good copywriters to help drive traffic and sales to your site.
- Jumpshot makes public some Amazon purchasing data, other digital consumer insights to marketers
Aug 28, 2018 by Barry Levine
The digital intelligence firm is revealing selected insights it gets from a panel of more than 100 million devices worldwide.
- Case study: The tale of two internal link tweaks
Aug 28, 2018 by Dave Davies
Contributor Dave Davies shares a case study that shows how smart internal link building and targeted SEO can have a significant impact on rankings and traffic.
- Why websites should be using HSTS to improve security and SEO
Aug 28, 2018 by John Lincoln
If you want added security, faster load times and stronger SEO for your site, contributor John Lincoln walks through why and how you should be using HSTS for a better user and ranking experience.
- Tobii adds eye-tracking for 360-degree videos
Aug 28, 2018 by Barry Levine
After last year’s addition of VR eye-tracking, the Sweden-based firm now allows marketers to map gaze-trails in the major virtual environments.
- Facebook tests new way to connect more users on the platform
Aug 28, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Facebook’s ‘Things in common’ label will show users what they have in common with people they’re not connected to.
- Are brands approaching a crisis in authenticity?
Aug 28, 2018 by Barry Levine
MarTech Conference Chair Scott Brinker: It’s a ‘non-zero’ possibility.
- Planning and creating the perfect landing page
Aug 28, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Landing pages can make or break your digital marketing. This guide from SharpSpring is written for any marketer looking to initiate or improve their landing page strategy. It will guide you through everything you need to know to allow you to create and optimize landing pages for your website. Download your copy to find out: […]
- Podcasting continues its meteoric rise, creating more opportunities for marketers
Aug 28, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Challenges remain for the fledgling industry, but there is ripe opportunity for advertisers to engage with captive and motivated audiences.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google’s Featured Snippet Videos Now Overlay in Search Results, TheSEMPost
- 15 Site Architecture Tips for Performance SEO: Master Guide, Zyppy
- After working at Google for 2374 days, Adam Singer retires, Twitter
- Faceted Navigation and SEO: A Deeper Look, Portent
- Google just launched a jobs for veterans search tool, Quartz
- How to Map SEO Keyword Research to the B2B Buyer Journey, KoMarketing
- Is It OK to Use Website Cloaking?, Bill Hartzer
- Kudlow says White House taking a look at regulating Google searches, MarketWatch
- Navigating Filters in the New Google Ads UI, Clix Marketing
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.