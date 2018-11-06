Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Bing Ads launches Performance Targets to track goals across campaign groups

Nov 6, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Monitor how campaigns are performing against shared performance targets in the Bing Ads UI.

Verdict is in for CEO involved in forging court order over reputation attack

Nov 6, 2018 by Chris Silver Smith This case highlights the lack of protection and justice available for online defamation victims from Google and other tech companies.

Google local reviews study shows 74% of businesses have at least one review

Nov 6, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Check out this new study on Google local reviews from the BrightLocal team.

Why the SaaS model is right for programmatic

Nov 6, 2018 by Tim Vanderhook By charging a simple subscription fee for the programmatic buying platform, cost-efficient buying and scale spending efficiencies emerge.

Election 2018: Social media trolls, Google touts search, video ads get ugly

Nov 6, 2018 by Greg Sterling Gone are the days when the internet was simply a tool to learn more about candidates and issues.

Google makes lazy-loading SEO help documents available

Nov 6, 2018 by Barry Schwartz SEOs are excited about the new lazy loading documentation from Google.

Bing crawling, indexing and rendering: A step-by-step on how it works

Nov 6, 2018 by Alexis Sanders Crawlers are technical but understandable thanks to Microsoft’s Senior Program Manager Frédéric Dubut’s presentation at SMX East.