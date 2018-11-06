SearchCap: Go Vote, Bing crawler, Bing Ads targets & Google local reviews
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing Ads launches Performance Targets to track goals across campaign groups
Nov 6, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Monitor how campaigns are performing against shared performance targets in the Bing Ads UI.
- Verdict is in for CEO involved in forging court order over reputation attack
Nov 6, 2018 by Chris Silver Smith
This case highlights the lack of protection and justice available for online defamation victims from Google and other tech companies.
- Limited time: Lock in exclusive savings to SMX West
Nov 6, 2018 by Search Engine Land
Serious marketers are making it a priority to attend THE premiere search marketing conference in 2019: Search Engine Land’s SMX® West, January 30-31 in San Jose. Register by November 17 to lock in Super Early Bird rates, our lowest rates available. Hurry, this offer expires soon! Proven SEO & SEM tactics to stay ahead Even […]
- Google local reviews study shows 74% of businesses have at least one review
Nov 6, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Check out this new study on Google local reviews from the BrightLocal team.
- Why the SaaS model is right for programmatic
Nov 6, 2018 by Tim Vanderhook
By charging a simple subscription fee for the programmatic buying platform, cost-efficient buying and scale spending efficiencies emerge.
- Election 2018: Social media trolls, Google touts search, video ads get ugly
Nov 6, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Gone are the days when the internet was simply a tool to learn more about candidates and issues.
- Google makes lazy-loading SEO help documents available
Nov 6, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
SEOs are excited about the new lazy loading documentation from Google.
- Bing crawling, indexing and rendering: A step-by-step on how it works
Nov 6, 2018 by Alexis Sanders
Crawlers are technical but understandable thanks to Microsoft’s Senior Program Manager Frédéric Dubut’s presentation at SMX East.
- The revamping of AMP: Renew your commitment to mobile
Nov 5, 2018 by Jim Yu
Regardless of niche, it’s time to up your mobile SEO game, and AMP can help with that. Learn specific steps you can take.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Stop monthly newsletters: Learn how to make the most of your email list
Nov 6, 2018 by Jessica Foster
Nurture your email subscribers with a sequencing strategy, taking care to identify where customers are on the buyer’s journey, and providing great content.
- Limited time: Lock in exclusive savings to SMX West
Nov 6, 2018 by Marketing Land
Serious marketers are making it a priority to attend THE premiere search marketing conference in 2019: Search Engine Land’s SMX® West, January 30-31 in San Jose. Register by November 17 to lock in Super Early Bird rates, our lowest rates available. Hurry, this offer expires soon! Proven SEO & SEM tactics to stay ahead Even […]
- LinkedIn reorients Campaign Manager with objective-based campaign workflow
Nov 6, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
This latest Campaign Manager update follows the recently overhauled reporting interface LinkedIn launched in July.
- Why the SaaS model is right for programmatic
Nov 6, 2018 by Tim Vanderhook
By charging a simple subscription fee for the programmatic buying platform, cost-efficient buying and scale spending efficiencies emerge.
- Tips for using the new Google Ads interface
Nov 5, 2018 by Mona Elesseily
There’s more clicking in the new interface but the actionable data for speed and mobile friendliness is a big plus.
- Study finds decline in ‘trust’ costs corporations billions in profits
Nov 5, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Firm tied $180 billion in revenue losses to declines in trust across 54 percent of companies in its index.
- Screen6 launches idSync to replace cookie syncing
Nov 5, 2018 by Barry Levine
The Dutch company says its solution can work across a variety of devices, including Over-the-Top (OTT) TV and cookie-challenged mobile devices.
- Company execs could go to jail for misusing data under proposed U.S. data privacy law
Nov 5, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The GDPR-style federal legislation also provides penalties of up to 4% of a company’s annual income.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Streaming in the Shadow Reader, Accelerated Mobile Pages Project
- Celebrating 15 years of Google Ireland, Google Blog
- Google Wants You To Stop Singling Out RankBrain, Search Engine Roundtable
- Madison Avenue’s Unequal Fight With Google, Wall Street Journal
- Reach the right consumers with Display & Video 360’s Audiences module, Google Blog
- Recap: Build Actions For Your Community, Google Developers Blog
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.