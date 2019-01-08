Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

In this case study, a focus on keywords and cleaning up data to better understand CRO led to a 55 percent decrease in purchase CPA and larger deal size leads.

Do you need to remove a lot content from Google quickly? Here is how to do it if you own the site.

Amazon’s latest ad test: Targeted Product Sampling

Jan 8, 2019 by Ginny Marvin The program, currently in pilot, could eventually be available to CPG companies via Amazon’s self-service ad platform.

Jan 8, 2019 by Scott Brinker Seasoned marketers are right to be wary of too many industry predictions, but I’m quite certain of three things for the year ahead: Marketing technology and operations management will be integral to marketing in 2019. Martech tools, talents, tactics, and the overall marketing world will continue to change. Marketers eager to master this discipline, learn […]

MoPub partners with Pixalate, DoubleVerify to fight in-app ad fraud

Jan 8, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues The third-party integrations are aimed at eliminating invalid traffic on the mobile app exchange.

Winning on Amazon: Here are 3 strategies that can help

Jan 8, 2019 by Andrew Waber Ask hard questions about your product assortment and get yourself ready for the ‘One Vendor’ change on the Brand Registry.