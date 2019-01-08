SearchCap: Google 404s, conversion optimization & surveys
- Need to expedite page removal in Google’s search index? Try a temporary sitemap file
Jan 8, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
Do you need to remove a lot content from Google quickly? Here is how to do it if you own the site.
- Help us anonymously benchmark marketing operations and technology salaries
Jan 8, 2019 by Scott Brinker
Please give us just 3 minutes from your day to participate in our 2019 Marketing Technology & Operations Salary Survey.
- Learn how one startup doubled CPL and saved money
Jan 8, 2019 by Duane Brown
In this case study, a focus on keywords and cleaning up data to better understand CRO led to a 55 percent decrease in purchase CPA and larger deal size leads.
- Amazon’s latest ad test: Targeted Product Sampling
Jan 8, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
The program, currently in pilot, could eventually be available to CPG companies via Amazon’s self-service ad platform.
- The MarTech agenda is live. See what’s in store & join us in San Jose!
Jan 8, 2019 by Scott Brinker
Seasoned marketers are right to be wary of too many industry predictions, but I’m quite certain of three things for the year ahead: Marketing technology and operations management will be integral to marketing in 2019. Martech tools, talents, tactics, and the overall marketing world will continue to change. Marketers eager to master this discipline, learn […]
- MoPub partners with Pixalate, DoubleVerify to fight in-app ad fraud
Jan 8, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
The third-party integrations are aimed at eliminating invalid traffic on the mobile app exchange.
- Winning on Amazon: Here are 3 strategies that can help
Jan 8, 2019 by Andrew Waber
Ask hard questions about your product assortment and get yourself ready for the ‘One Vendor’ change on the Brand Registry.
- Akamai buys identity provider Janrain
Jan 7, 2019 by Barry Levine
With Gigya now owned by SAP, marketers will deal with the two main, formerly independent identity providers as part of complementary ecosystems.
- How to decide what faceted pages you should index – #CrawlingMondays 2nd Episode, Aleyda Solis
- Back to the drawing board! Doodle for Google returns., Google Blog
- Identify missing phrases in your content using the SEMrush or Search Console API, Builtvisible
- Principles for evolving technology policy in 2019, Google Blog
- Use 404s & Temporary Sitemaps To Speed Up Page Removal From Google Search, Search Engine Roundtable
- What Happens When SEO and CRO Conflict?, Moz
- Why you should try out the new Yoast SEO analysis, Yoast
