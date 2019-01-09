SearchCap: Google activity card, Google Assistant updates & SMX West
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google lets user see their related search history with new card
Jan 9, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
Google helps searchers remember what they saw on Google in their past searches and web site visits with a new search feature.
- In-depth with Bing Webmaster Tools — the definitive guide
Jan 9, 2019 by Pamela Parker
Get up close and personal with the functionality offered in Bing Webmaster Tools in this six-part series.
- 10 reasons you need to attend SMX West
Jan 8, 2019 by Search Engine Land
For profitable and tangible SEO and SEM results, attend Search Engine Land’s SMX® West, January 30-31 in San Jose. Here are 10 reasons to join us… 1. Actionable tactics from experts. Get proven, actionable tactics from industry leaders working at companies like Google, Microsoft, IBM, SurveyMonkey, and many more. You’ll leave with tactics you can […]
- Google Assistant updates: Airline check-ins, hotel bookings, language translation and Maps
Jan 8, 2019 by Greg Sterling
The business model for Google Assistant may be transactions over advertising.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Google Chrome’s filtering of ‘annoying’ ads will apply to sites worldwide starting in July
Jan 9, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
Sites that don’t adhere to the Better Ads Standards could see ads blocked.
- Reaching global equilibrium: The value of consent and user preference
Jan 9, 2019 by Ben Barokas
While consent is core to operating ethically, it is crucial not to forget about user experience.
- Reddit hires former Twitter ad team director as VP of ad products, engineering
Jan 9, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
Shariq Rizvi will report to CEO Steve Huffman and lead Reddit’s monetization and ads product team.
- ABM is maturing, here are some tools to help build successful campaigns in 2019
Jan 9, 2019 by Cara Caruso
Top ABM tools have different platforms with their own focus in core competencies. Review these four areas before making your choice.
- HubSpot CEO Brian Halligan reflects on the evolution of inbound marketing
Jan 9, 2019 by Ben Jacobson
Although the concepts of inbound theory are no longer revolutionary, it’s still possible to move the needle on returns with the right kind of attention.
- Instagram’s e-commerce success is building with Stories
Jan 9, 2019 by Jon Kroopf
Instagram’s shoppable update for Stories earlier this year and a standalone IG Shopping app in development, it is well positioned to continue its journey into e-commerce.
- The coming battle between ABM and marketing automation tools
Jan 8, 2019 by Barry Levine
Gartner VP/analyst Todd Berkowitz talks about the evolution of Account-Based Management and what it might mean for marketers.
- Quora advertisers can now retarget users who looked at specific questions
Jan 8, 2019 by Robin Kurzer
Question Retargeting campaigns run across the Quora platform.
Search News From Around The Web:
- The Evolution of Google Exact Match & What It Means for PPC Advertisers, Metric Theory
- Everything Google Assistant at CES: new features, new devices, and a Trojan horse, The Verge
- Google Clash Over Global Right to Be Forgotten Returns to Court, Bloomberg
- Google Redesigns Lyrics Search Results On Mobile, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Google Interprets Searcher Intent – SEO Insights, RankRanger
- Lotte Hotel boosts booking rates by 49% with Google Optimize, Google
- What an API is and How it can Enhance PPC, PPC Hero
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.