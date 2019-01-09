Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

The business model for Google Assistant may be transactions over advertising.

Get up close and personal with the functionality offered in Bing Webmaster Tools in this six-part series.

Google helps searchers remember what they saw on Google in their past searches and web site visits with a new search feature.

Google Chrome’s filtering of ‘annoying’ ads will apply to sites worldwide starting in July

Jan 9, 2019 by Ginny Marvin Sites that don’t adhere to the Better Ads Standards could see ads blocked.

Reaching global equilibrium: The value of consent and user preference

Jan 9, 2019 by Ben Barokas While consent is core to operating ethically, it is crucial not to forget about user experience.

Reddit hires former Twitter ad team director as VP of ad products, engineering

Jan 9, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues Shariq Rizvi will report to CEO Steve Huffman and lead Reddit’s monetization and ads product team.

ABM is maturing, here are some tools to help build successful campaigns in 2019

Jan 9, 2019 by Cara Caruso Top ABM tools have different platforms with their own focus in core competencies. Review these four areas before making your choice.

HubSpot CEO Brian Halligan reflects on the evolution of inbound marketing

Jan 9, 2019 by Ben Jacobson Although the concepts of inbound theory are no longer revolutionary, it’s still possible to move the needle on returns with the right kind of attention.

Instagram’s e-commerce success is building with Stories

Jan 9, 2019 by Jon Kroopf Instagram’s shoppable update for Stories earlier this year and a standalone IG Shopping app in development, it is well positioned to continue its journey into e-commerce.

The coming battle between ABM and marketing automation tools

Jan 8, 2019 by Barry Levine Gartner VP/analyst Todd Berkowitz talks about the evolution of Account-Based Management and what it might mean for marketers.