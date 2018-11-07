Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

In August 2017, a Think With Google piece stated that local searches without “near me” had grown by 150 percent and that searchers were beginning to drop other geo-modifiers — like zip codes and — from their local queries altogether. Since we can’t always rely on a searcher to state when their intent is local, […]

Four new metrics provide better indications of where your ads appear on the search results pages.

Microsoft is an AI leader but Cortana lags its rivals in distribution.

Like Google Ads Scripts, the new Bing Ads Scripts can be used to apply multiple changes or monitor performance across accounts and campaigns.

Breaking through with meaningful content marketing in the age of storytelling

Nov 7, 2018 by Keith Richey A conversation on the state of story-driven content with analyst and author Brian Solis.

Step up your multichannel marketing game

Nov 7, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Join our experts from Epsilon as we share four critical steps to improve multichannel marketing execution. From CRMs to CDPs, we’ll explain the differences between technologies, discuss the use cases for each and offer tips for optimization. We’ll provide a must-have checklist that will help you prioritize, centralize, measure and evolve your data to move […]

Survey: Expect more holiday spending, ‘blended retail’ shopping this year

Nov 7, 2018 by Greg Sterling Consumers on average will spend roughly $700 on holiday gifts this year.

CDPs are only scratching the surface of their potential

Nov 7, 2018 by Michael Katz Instead of solving core challenges, the majority of companies are focused on the application of data rather than serving as an integrated data platform.

The Media Trust works with UK publishers and vendors to classify cookies

Nov 6, 2018 by Barry Levine The effort is the latest to get a handle on the countless cookies that a typical publisher’s site deposits onto visitors’ browsers.