SearchCap: Google adds dataset schema, Bing maps update, HTTP status code guide & more
Debra Mastaler on July 31, 2018 at 4:18 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google search adds dataset schema support to search results
Jul 31, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Data nuts, here is your chance to get your data and charts looking pretty in the Google search results snippets.
- Google adds deep breathing exercises to search results
Jul 31, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google wants their searchers to take a breather with this new relaxing search result.
- You need 23 keywords in a blog post to rank well. Not.
Jul 31, 2018 by Jessica Foster
Contributor Jessica Foster debunks keyword density myths and other SEO content misconceptions.
- The ultimate guide to HTTP status codes and headers for SEO
Jul 31, 2018 by Barry Adams
Do you understand how HTTP protocol works and the impact it has on crawling and indexing web pages? No? Here’s a guide written by Contributor Barry Adams on HTTP status codes and headers that will make it easier to learn.
- Bing Maps adds build and share your itinerary
Jul 31, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Now in the US and the UK, you can plan your trips using Bing Maps with predefined itineraries that can be customized.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Rebranding your local business? Don’t start without reading these tips
Jul 31, 2018 by Jamie Pitman
Rebranding an established business is not easy, says contributor Jamie Pitman, especially for small businesses. Here are 6 marketing and local search tips to help make the process a success.
- Snapchat launches ad marketplace for Discover partners & brings Commercials to Ads Manager
Jul 31, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
A select group of Snapchat’s Discover partners have been given access to Snap Private Marketplace, a beta program for publishers to monetize content.
- Special rates to SMX East end soon!
Jul 31, 2018 by Marketing Land
- Twitter shares how it ranks search results after being accused of shadow banning accounts
Jul 31, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The company confirmed it does not shadow ban accounts. There had been a problem, but it was isolated to its auto-suggestion feature for search.
- Facebook updates video ad metrics & adds Moat as measurement partner
Jul 31, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Advertisers will soon be able to use Moat’s measurement platform to verify Facebook’s new Video Play metric.
