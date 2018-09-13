SearchCap: Google admits bad EU search experience, SEO table stakes, Bing Webmaster Tools & more
Debra Mastaler on September 13, 2018 at 4:06 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Is SEO table stakes? (Hint: No!)
Sep 13, 2018 by Simon Heseltine
Anyone know why the idea that SEO is no longer a specialized practice and has turned into table stakes has taken hold? Bueller?
- The ultimate guide to using Bing Webmaster Tools – Part 6
Sep 13, 2018 by Christi Olson
Part 6 of our special series focuses on how to customize and configure reports within BWT so you can zero in on what you need quickly and efficiently.
- Google looking for ways to handle sites blocking searchers over GDPR
Sep 13, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google admits it is a bad user experience for a European user to see content in web search, click on it and get a blocked page because of GDPR.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Discover the ‘new’ new rules of marketing
Sep 13, 2018 by Scott Brinker
The pace of marketing innovation is accelerating. Some organizations keep up. Others… well, they’re a work in progress. Attend MarTech® October 1-3 in Boston for uncommon wisdom that ensures you overcome the contradictions of modern marketing.
- Exclusive: Survey shows social media poised to capture holiday ad spend
Sep 13, 2018 by Brian Handly
Wondering if you should advertise on Facebook and Instagram this holiday season? Survey says – yes! Here’s a sneak peek at how 260 business owners plan to attract shoppers this holiday season.
- How keyword match types work after the new close match variants change
Sep 13, 2018 by Frederick Vallaeys
Here’s a free Google Ads script that delivers a detailed report on the impact of Google’s inclusion of “same meaning” queries in exact match close variants.
- To demystify location data, Unacast offers ‘Clear View Transparency Pledge’
Sep 13, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Unacast hopes to unlock the ‘black box’ of location.
- 4 lessons learned from 200,000 Amazon beauty, personal care product pages
Sep 12, 2018 by Andrew Waber
What drives consumers to add personal care products to their Amazon carts? Here are four unique ways to motivate consumers to shop this burgeoning category on Amazon.
- Gartner’s Andrew Frank: Third-party validation of brands, content is coming
Sep 12, 2018 by Barry Levine
Previewing his MarTech Conference presentation, the analyst expects a blockchain-based system as a counter to the emerging ‘crisis of trust.’
- Smaato report finds post-GDPR spike in CPMs for non-targeted mobile ads
Sep 12, 2018 by Barry Levine
Spending for targeted ads to users who have granted consent are also spiking, but the expectation is that rates will stabilize as the audience of consenting users grows.
- iOS 12 release gives users more power, marketers more options
Sep 12, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Marketers will find opportunities to connect with users through enhanced AR capabilities, new notifications options and more.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Chromium Blog: 10 years of Speed in Chrome, Chromium
- The “Developer Experience” Bait-and-Switch, InfrequentlyNoted
- What if AI is coming for jobs faster than we thought?, WEForum
- Automatically add structured data with Gutenberg content blocks, Yoast
- Official YouTube Blog: New tools for parents and content for older kids in the YouTube Kids app, YouTube Blog
- Propensity Scoring Made Simple With Googles Conversion Probability Reports, Periscopix
- The Game of Cat and Mouse – Has Google Become Better at Fighting Webspam?, Sistrix
- Unwrapping the Secrets of SEO: The Ultimate Guide to Website Speed – Part 3, Searchmetrics
- YouTube Kids now allows parents to whitelist any video or channel, 9to5Google
