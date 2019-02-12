SearchCap: Google Ads click share, shopping ads & more
Barry Schwartz on February 12, 2019 at 4:00 pm
- For retail advertisers, Shopping ads continue to overshadow text ads
Feb 12, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
Fourth-quarter reports from Marin and Merkle highlight the importance of Shopping ads for merchants’ search advertising strategies.
- Google Ads bringing click share to Search campaign competitive metrics
Feb 11, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
The rollout of click share can be seen as a follow up to the position metrics Google introduced last fall as average position has become less useful.
- Exclusive: IAB Europe to release updated consent framework later this year, Google to sign on
Feb 12, 2019 by Robin Kurzer
Google has been working with IAB Europe on the updates, which will incorporate new tech and policy features.
- LiveRamp gives advertisers a way to target users across all of their CTV interactions
Feb 12, 2019 by Robin Kurzer
The platform has extended its identity resolution capabilities to include OTT and digital TV users.
